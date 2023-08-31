Dalton sweeps, Creek defeats Adairsville
Dalton (13-2) swept a home tri-match over Coahulla Creek (4-3) and Adairsville (2-7), but Creek defeated Adairsville.
Dalton downed both teams to win its sixth and seventh matches in a row.
Creek defeated Adairsville in two sets, 25-17 and 25-18.
Jelleny Mallozzi had seven kills, and Alyce Norton had five kills. Katie Hambright had 11 assists.
Northwest sweeps Christian Heritage, LFO
Northwest Whitfield (8-9) downed both Christian Heritage and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at LFO Thursday.
Results of Christian Heritage’s match with LFO were not yet available at press time.
On the night, Caroline Buckner had nine kills and six digs. Kinsley Johnston had nine kills for Northwest, as did Beckley Manning. Megan Torbett had 22 assists, and Mia Peña had 21 digs and eight aces. Sydney Ledford had 17 assists.
Southeast splits with Hamilton Heights, Ringgold
Southeast Whitfield (4-13) split a tri-match at Ringgold Thursday, defeating Hamilton Heights Christian but falling to Ringgold (12-3).
The Lady Raiders got the win over Hamilton Heights in two sets, 25-15 and 25-8. The hosts downed Southeast in two sets, 25-10 and 25-19.
Yaretzi Hernandez had 20 digs and 18 assists on the night. Trinity Burse had 16 digs, nine kills and six aces, while Leighanne Torres had four kills and three blocks.
