LaFayette 3, Dalton 0
Dalton (2-7) was downed at LaFayette (11-3) Tuesday night in three sets, falling 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17.
Gracie Ridley paced Dalton with seven digs, six kills, three assists and seven digs. Ahdayshia Johnson had six kills and two blocks.
Dalton plays in a tri-match Thursday against host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Gordon Central.
Northwest Whitfield sweeps tri-match, downs Southeast
Northwest Whitfield (10-2) swept a tri-match played at Eastbrook Middle School Tuesday night, downing Southeast Whitfield (1-10-1) and Cedartown (5-5).
Southeast, the host, opened the night with a loss in a match against Cedartown. After Northwest dispatched the visitors, an Area 7-4A opponent for both Northwest and Southeast, the two county foes faced off.
The Lady Raiders and Bruins swapped scores at the start of the opening match, remaining close through the first 10 points for each team. Northwest finally began to get some separation to get a 20-13 lead, but Southeast closed it to 23-20, thanks to a couple of kills from Jenna Bennett and Trinity Burse, before the Bruins clinched the set 25-21.
The second set was another story, with Northwest seizing control early and cutting off any Southeast comeback attempts.
The Lady Bruins jumped out to a 15-5 lead on a few strong spikes from Emma Allen, Emma Hayes and Lanie Douhne, and Northwest seized the set 25-10 to clinch a match win.
Allen had 13 kills, 11 assists and seven digs on the night, while Hayes added nine digs and eight kills. Allie Anderson dished out 28 assists and added nine aces and six digs, and Whitley Chumley got 19 digs.
Southeast plays Ridgeland and Coahulla Creek in Varnell Thursday, while Northwest next plays at Ringgold's Heritage on Sept. 8.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (8-4) traveled to Marrietta for a region match against Walker (5-7), leaving with a 3-1 loss.
After a 25-10 loss in the first set, Christian Heritage rebounded with a 28-26 win in set two. The Lady Lions kept the final two sets close, but fell 25-20 and 25-21.
Amelia White had 36 digs in the match, while Riley Strickland tallied 15 kills, 10 assists and six digs. Sarah Grace Edgeman was at 16 assists and 15 digs, while Natalie Overton chipped in 12 digs and four aces.
Christian Heritage plays Thursday in a tri-match in Ringgold against host Heritage and Silverdale.
To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, emailsports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.
