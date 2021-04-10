High school wrestling: 2021 All-Area wrestling teams

First team
Wrestler of the year:Hunter Noland, senior, Dalton, (145): Class 6A state champion. Three-time state champion and four-time region champion. Career record of 177-6 with 122 pins.
Adonis Sanchez, junior, Coahulla Creek, (106): Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.
Eli Johnson, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (106): 39-4 record. Region 7-4A champion. Finished fifth at Class 4A state meet.
Victor Pineda, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (113): 38-3 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet. Region 7-4A champion.
Junior Sanchez, junior, Coahulla Creek, (113): Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.
Riso Webb, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (126): Class 4A state champion. Four-time placer at state.
Levi Bishop,senior, Murray County, (160): 40-3 record. Region 6-3A runner-up. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
David Garcia, senior, Dalton, (170): 40-5 record. Finished fourth at Class 6A state meet. Region 5-6A champion. Two-time state qualifier.
Daiman Banta, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (195): 27-7 record. Class 4A state runner-up.
Jose Leon, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (220): Class 4A state champion.
Teonna Bonds, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (225): Finished third in Class 4A state meet. Three-time placer at state.
Second team
Zaedin Ausmus, freshman, Dalton, (106): 27-6 record. Region 5-6A champion.
Gabe Reimer, senior, Coahulla Creek, (126): Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
Hernan Hernandez, junior, North Murray, (132): 28-3 record. Region 6-3A champion. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
Drake Kitchens, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (132): 29-3 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet.
Alex Robinson, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (138): 13-8 record. Region 7-4A champion.
Manny Barreiro, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (145): 32-6 record. Region 7-4A champion.
Levi Sandoval, senior, Coahulla Creek, (170): Region 6-3A champion. Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.
Jayden Santiago, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (182): 15-10 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet.
Devin Hunte, junior, North Murray, (195): 26-2 record. Region 6-3A champion. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
Stryker Woods, freshman, Dalton, (220): 28-7 record. Finished fifth at Class 6A state meet.
Riley Souther, freshman, Dalton, (285): 22-3 record. Region 5-6A runner-up.
Honorable mention
Coahulla Creek: Austin Adams, Kyler Bass, Gage Eaton, Eion Keener, Darrien Monteagudo, Javi Sandoval, Zander Scheeler
North Murray: Aaron Barnes, Brysun Langham, Dawson Marr, Edwin Trejo
Murray County: Lucas Brock, Aaron Flood, Todd Granger, Mason Higdon, Eli Hope
Northwest Whitfield: Isaac Phillips
