High school wrestling: 2021 All-Area wrestling teams

First team

Wrestler of the year:Hunter Noland, senior, Dalton, (145): Class 6A state champion. Three-time state champion and four-time region champion. Career record of 177-6 with 122 pins.

Adonis Sanchez, junior, Coahulla Creek, (106): Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.

Eli Johnson, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (106): 39-4 record. Region 7-4A champion. Finished fifth at Class 4A state meet.

Victor Pineda, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (113): 38-3 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet. Region 7-4A champion.

Junior Sanchez, junior, Coahulla Creek, (113): Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.

Riso Webb, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (126): Class 4A state champion. Four-time placer at state.

Levi Bishop,senior, Murray County, (160): 40-3 record. Region 6-3A runner-up. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.

David Garcia, senior, Dalton, (170): 40-5 record. Finished fourth at Class 6A state meet. Region 5-6A champion. Two-time state qualifier.

Daiman Banta, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (195): 27-7 record. Class 4A state runner-up.

Jose Leon, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (220): Class 4A state champion.

Teonna Bonds, senior, Southeast Whitfield, (225): Finished third in Class 4A state meet. Three-time placer at state.

Second team

Zaedin Ausmus, freshman, Dalton, (106): 27-6 record. Region 5-6A champion.

Gabe Reimer, senior, Coahulla Creek, (126): Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.

Hernan Hernandez, junior, North Murray, (132): 28-3 record. Region 6-3A champion. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.

Drake Kitchens, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (132): 29-3 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet.

Alex Robinson, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (138): 13-8 record. Region 7-4A champion.

Manny Barreiro, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (145): 32-6 record. Region 7-4A champion.

Levi Sandoval, senior, Coahulla Creek, (170): Region 6-3A champion. Finished fourth in Class 3A state meet.

Jayden Santiago, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (182): 15-10 record. Finished third at Class 4A state meet.

Devin Hunte, junior, North Murray, (195): 26-2 record. Region 6-3A champion. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.

Stryker Woods, freshman, Dalton, (220): 28-7 record. Finished fifth at Class 6A state meet.

Riley Souther, freshman, Dalton, (285): 22-3 record. Region 5-6A runner-up.

Honorable mention

Coahulla Creek: Austin Adams, Kyler Bass, Gage Eaton, Eion Keener, Darrien Monteagudo, Javi Sandoval, Zander Scheeler

North Murray: Aaron Barnes, Brysun Langham, Dawson Marr, Edwin Trejo

Murray County: Lucas Brock, Aaron Flood, Todd Granger, Mason Higdon, Eli Hope

Northwest Whitfield: Isaac Phillips

