First team
Wrestler of the year: Olli Webb, freshman, Southeast Whitfield, (106): Class 4A state champion. 34-1 record. Region 7-4A champion, Sectional champion.
Adonnis Sanchez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek, (106): 44-8 record. Finished second in Class 3A state meet. Area 6-3A champion.
Hernan Hernandez, senior, North Murray, (132): 39-4 record. Area 5-3A champion. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
Landon Phillips, freshman, Northwest Whitfield, (145): 52-12 record. Region 7-4A champion. State qualifier.
Tyler Wheat, senior, North Murray, (152): 34-12 record. Area 5-3A runner-up. Finished fifth in Class 3A state meet.
Tony Burnecke, freshman, Northwest Whitfield, (160): 47-27 record. Finished fifth at Class 4A state meet. Region 7-4A runner-up.
Aaron Flood, junior, Murray County, (182): 39-7 record. Area 5-3A champion. Sectional runner-up. State qualifier.
Jayden Santiago, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (195): 29-7 record. Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet. Region 7-4A champion.
Devin Hunte, senior, North Murray, (195): 30-8 record. Area 5-3A runner-up. Sectional champion. State qualifier.
Stryker Woods, sophomore, Dalton, (220): 34-7 record. Finished fourth at Class 6A state meet. Region 5-6A runner-up.
Riley Souther, sophomore, Dalton, (285): 24-5 record. Finished second at Class 6A state meet. Region 5-6A champion.
Second team
Landen Banks, sophomore, Murray County, (106): 40-9 record. Area 5-3A runner-up. State qualifier.
Junior Sanchez, senior, Coahulla Creek, (113): 23-11 record. Sectional runner-up. State qualifier.
Sebastian Garcia, senior, Dalton, (120): 26-9 record. Region 5-6A champion. State qualifier.
Brock Bennett, freshman, North Murray, (120): Area 5-3A runner-up. State qualifier.
Steven Morales, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (126): 35-10 record. State qualifier.
Eli Johnson, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (132): 51-15 record. Region 7-4A runner-up.
Drake Kitchens, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (138): Region 7-4A champion. State qualifier.
Austin Adams, senior, Coahulla Creek, (170): 40-17 record. Area 6-3A runner-up. State qualifier.
Eion Keener, junior, Coahulla Creek, (195): 43-13 record. Area 6-3A runner-up. State qualifier.
Josiah Chiesa, senior, Christian Heritage, (195): State qualifier.
Eli Hope, junior, Murray County, (285): 35-10 record. Region 6-3A runner-up. State qualifier.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage: Cole Ridley
Coahulla Creek: Bryson Bartley, Gage Eaton, Daniel Herrada, Darian Monteagudo, Zander Scheeler
Dalton: John Ridley, Randall Sliger
North Murray: Elijah Chastain, Ashton Head, Rickey Moreno, Edwin Trejo, Cody Wheat
Murray County: Caleb Blair, Mason Higdon, Caleb Peden
Northwest Whitfield: Daniel Soto, Nicholas Ramirez, Atticus Younes, Timothy Younes
Southeast Whitfield: Jake Hastey, Irving Mejia, Ashton Pruitt, Jovanny Sanchez, Matthew Sosebee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.