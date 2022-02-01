Wrestling teams from Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and North Murray high schools finished as runners-up in their traditional wrestling area and region meets.
Coahulla Creek and Northwest took home runner-up honors on Saturday in Area 6-3A and Region 7-4A, respectively, while North Murray grabbed second place in the Area 5-3A meet on Monday.
Coahulla Creek posted a team score of 193, edging out Ringgold (191) for second place behind Sonoraville's 250. Northwest's 137 points left them behind region champion Heritage (144) even though the Bruins competed in just nine of the 14 weight classes.
Southeast Whitfield posted a fifth-place finish in Region 7-4A.
North Murray tallied a team score of 192 to finish behind Area 5-3A champion Gilmer's 259.5, while Murray County finished third as a team in the area with a score of 158.5.
Dalton finished fourth in the Region 5-6A meet on Saturday, finishing behind champion Alexander, Carrollton and South Paulding.
A handful of local wrestlers grabbed individual region and area titles in their weight class and qualified for sectionals:
Area 5-3A
At the Area 5-3A meet at Gilmer County High School on Monday, North Murray's Hernan Hernandez earned the 138-pound title, while Murray's Aaron Flood was the 184-pound champion.
For North Murray, Brock Bennett, Elijah Chastain, Ashton Head, Devin Hunte, Ricky Moreno, Edwin Trejo, Cody Wheat and Tyler Wheat each finished as runner-up in their respective weight class. Jordan Abernathy, Case Glover, Elijah Hardin and Heath Hines also qualified for the Class 3A sectional at Lumpkin County High School.
Murray's Todd Banks, Caleb Blair, Mason Higdon, Eli Hope and Caleb Peden finished as area runners-up. Drew Carter, Memphis Dentmon, German Domingo, Aiden Johnson, Luke Sims and Harrison Welch will join them at sectionals.
Area 6-3A
Coahulla Creek hosted the Area 6-3A meet on Saturday, and 13 of the 14 Colts who wrestled qualified for the Class 3A sectional at the LakePoint Sports complex in Cartersville on Saturday.
Creek's Adonnis Sanchez earned the area title in the 106-pound weight class, while Austin Adams, Bryson Bartley, Gage Eaton, Daniel Herrada and Eion Keener finished as runner-up. Draven Green, Darrien Monteagudo, Braden Madden, Junior Sanchez, Zander Scheeler, Brody Sherril and Bailey Smithers also qualified for sectionals.
Region 7-4A
The Region 7-4A wrestling meet was held at Pickens High School in Jasper on Saturday.
Northwest's Landon Phillips grabbed Region 7-4A's 145-pound championship, while Drake Kitchens was the 138-pound winner and Jayden Santiago was the 195-pound champ. Of the nine Northwest wrestlers competing, seven reached the final match in their weight class. Tony Burnecke, Eli Johnson, Daniel Soto and Atticus Younes finished as runners-up. Nicholas Ramirez finished fourth in the 170-pound division and joins the other Northwest wrestlers in advancing to the Class 4A sectional at Troup County High School starting Friday.
Southeast Whitfield's Olli Webb grabbed the region title in the 106-pound division. Roberto Rios was the runner-up in the 220-pound class. Jake Hastey, Irving Mejia, Steven Morales, Ashton Pruitt, Jovanny Sanchez and Matthew Sosebee advanced to sectionals.
Region 5-6A
Dalton had two wrestlers snag region titles at the Region 5-6A meet at Alexander High School in Douglasville on Saturday.
Sebastian Garcia won the 120-pound weight class, while Riley Souther grabbed the championship in the 285-pound division.
Fernando Fabela, John Ridley and Stryker Woods finished second. Brandon Arredondo, Randall Sliger, Kameron Staton and Erik Torres also advance to sectionals.
The Class 6A sectional is in Brunswick.
