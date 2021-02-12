Dalton High School's Hunter Noland and Southeast Whitfield's Riso Webb and Jose Leon won state championships at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling State Tournament at the Macon Centerplex on Friday.
Noland won Class 6A's 145 pound weight class with a victory in the final match over Kell's Patrick Parlato in 1:04. The win is Noland's third state title as a Catamount. He earned the championship in the 126 pound division as a sophomore and the 138 pound class as a junior last season.
Webb won the 126 pound weight division in Class 4A, while Leon was the winner in the 220 pound class.
Webb worked his way through the bracket on Thursday, then won state by defeating Flowery Branch's Jarrett Green in the final match on Friday. Webb won in a decision 10-6. Webb placed fourth in the 120 pound weight class last season.
Leon defeated Heritage's Zach Brown in the final match on a 3-1 decision.
Dalton High's David Garcia also placed Friday, finishing fourth in the Class 6A 170 pound class.
Four Northwest Whitfield wrestlers also placed in their respective divisions. Daiman Banta was the runner-up in Class 4A's 195 pound weight class, Victor Pineda placed third in the 113 pound weight class, Jayden Santiago was third in the 182 pound division and Drake Kitchens was fourth in the 132 pound division.
For Northwest Whitfield, nine wrestlers competed in the tournament.
On Thursday, Southeast Whitfield's Teonna Bonds finished third in the girls' 225 pound weight class.
Bonds was eliminated from title contention in the quarterfinal round by eventual runner-up Kiarra Nylander of Osborne. Bonds then navigated her way through the consolation bracket, taking down Jackson County's Lilly Chavis in the third place match.
Bonds has placed in the state competition in all three years that girls have had their own bracket at the state tournament. The GHSA instituted the female-only bracket prior to the 2018-19 wrestling season. Bonds finished third that year, then took second in 2020.
Bonds is the only female wrestler from any school in Whitfield or Murray counties to finish in the top four at state in the competition's first three years.
Southeast had nine wrestlers that reached the state tournament.
Also on Thursday, a pair of Coahulla Creek wrestlers placed fourth in Class 3A in their respective weight classes. Junior Sanchez finished fourth in the 113 pound division, while Adonis Sanchez finished fourth in the 106 pound weight class. Coahulla Creek's wrestling team finished second in Region 6-3A this season and 11 wrestlers qualified for the state competition.
