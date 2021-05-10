History-making season for Northwest girls soccer comes to an end in semifinals

Coming into their Class 4A semifinal game Monday night, the girls soccer team at Northwest Whitfield High School hadn't lost all season. The Lady Bruins didn't allow more than two goals in a game all year and hadn't allowed a single score in the first three rounds of a playoff run that was the deepest in the program's history.
Then, Northwest ran into Marist.
Playing on their home field in Atlanta, Marist (16-3-1) bested that two-goal maximum in just 10 minutes of play, racking up eight goals along the way to knock out Northwest (13-1-3) 8-0.
The Lady Bruins hadn't advanced past the state's Sweet 16 prior to this season. They fall a step shy of the Class 4A state championship, as Marist advanced to the state title game later this week at a still-unscheduled time.
Marist got out ahead 4-0 by halftime and matched that total in the second half. The Lady Bruins couldn't coax a goal into the net, going scoreless for the first time since a 0-0 draw against Calhoun in March.
Northwest will graduate five seniors from the team, including Jailyne Martinez, who earlier this year became the only Lady Bruin to surpass 100 career goals.
It's the second time this year that a history-making Northwest season ended against a Marist team. The Lady Bruins' volleyball team reached the state finals for the first time before losing to Marist. Northwest goalkeeper Nicole Thurman was also on the volleyball team.
