If the Southeast Whitfield High School boys soccer team wins a third straight state championship next season, they'll do it with a new head coach.
After four seasons on the job and leading the Raiders to two state championships, head coach Hector Holguin is stepping away from his position.
"This was my 14th season in coaching," Holguin said. "I've been a part of a high school practice field pretty much since I started playing in 2003. With us having little kids, I really just want to spend more time with them. Time is flying by."
Holguin and his wife, Laurin, have two children, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old. The couple is expecting a baby this summer.
Holguin is leaving coaching and education to go "into the corporate world," he said. He informed Southeast officials Tuesday of his intentions to resign.
"I don't want to be that coach that looks back when their kids are 18 or 19 and they finally retire and spend more time with their family," Holguin said. "I never wanted it to be like that."
"I always preach to my players that it's about becoming a great man and being there for your family," Holguin said. "That's what I'm going to do."
Holguin's teams finished 61-8-6 in his four seasons. He arrived in 2019 after a stint as the head coach at Sonoraville. The Raiders reached the state semifinals in 2019, and no state tournament was held in 2020 because of COVID-19. Holguin's final two Southeast teams were crowned Class 4A state champions. Southeast defeated rival Northwest Whitfield 2-1 in the state finals in Macon earlier this month.
"My whole goal was to leave Southeast better than I found it. We put in the work, and I feel good about where we left it," Holguin said. "I was never ring-chasing. It was always about building a strong relationship with my players, and the rings came."
Southeast Whitfield athletics director Mark Lentych said Holguin has done "an excellent job here as our coach."
"He'll certainly be missed," Lentych said.
Southeast made a few deep playoff runs prior to Holguin taking the job, and the Raiders won the program's first state championship in 2017 under Todd Close, now the Southeast girls soccer coach.
"He did an excellent job of developing talent here at Southeast," Lentych said of Holguin. "We have a quality program with quality players, and it will attract many good candidates, I believe."
The search for a new head coach to lead the Raiders began immediately, according to Southeast Whitfield principal Denise Pendley, with the school taking applications for a coach.
"We'll certainly look for the most qualified candidate," Pendley said. "I feel really confident in being able to hire somebody of high quality."
Holguin says he will still be involved in coaching local youth soccer, including his kids' teams.
A return to high school coaching in the future isn't off the table, he said.
"You never know. My kids will grow up eventually, and we'll see then," Holguin said. "I'm never going to close the door to anything."
