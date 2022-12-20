Boys
Dalton 69, LaFayette 56
Dalton (9-0) downed LaFayette (5-3) for the second time this season on Tuesday night, but this one sends Dalton into the championship game of the Gordon Lee High School Christmas tournament.
The Catamounts play King’s Ridge Christian tonight at 7 for the three-day tournament’s title.
Dalton opened the season with a 49-34 win over LaFayette, and Tuesday’s victory marks Dalton’s ninth straight win to start the season. The Catamounts won once last season.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 27 points, while Kobi Cooper put in 12 and RJ Storey had 11.
Murray County 49, Southeast Whitfield 45
The winning streak continued to four for Murray County Tuesday night, as the Indians downed Southeast Whitfield 49-45 at North Murray High’s Mistletoe Madness tournament.
Murray County (4-4) took the lead late in the fourth and got past the Raiders (3-6). Murray lost its first four games of the year, but have now responded with four straight wins.
The Indians trailed 35-32 after three quarters and fell further behind early in the fourth, but Murray clawed back and a Landon Bennett lay-in with four minutes to play gave them a 41-39 lead. Murray had a 47-43 lead until a Brayden Miles layup with 46 seconds left.
Murray missed a pair of free throws and Southeast had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but a few frantic shots were off and Murray County’s Avery Jones hit a couple of free throws with one second left.
Jones led the Indians with 22 points and kept Murray in the game with 16 first half points on four 3-pointers. The game was tied at 28 at half.
Bennett hit a pair of threes and finished with 14.
Southeast’s Cal Rich had 14 points at halftime and ended with a game-high 24. Miles scored 11.
Southeast continues play in the tournament Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Pickens, while Murray plays Polk County later that day at 4:30 p.m.
North Murray 92, Pickens 62
North Murray (8-0) stayed undefeated by sprinting past Pickens (5-4) 92-62 in the Mountaineers’ opener at the school’s Mistletoe Madness Christmas tourney on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers overcame an early deficit to cruise to a lead by halftime and an easy win.
Pickens scored the first 10 points of the game and then led 20-10 midway through the first.
North Murray charged back to cut the deficit to 23-21, knocking down several shots from behind the 3-point arc by the end of the first quarter.
The Mountaineers led 72-46 after the third quarter and added 20 more points with several reserves in the fourth quarter to mark North Murray’s fifth time scoring 90-plus points in eight games this year.
Judson Petty scored 14 for North Murray, Brandy Contreras scored 13, Beau Ellis had 12 and Seth Griffin scored 11. Contreras and Gavin Pittman both hit a trio of 3-pointers. Pittman totaled nine.
The Mountaineers play Ringgold in the tournament at 7:30 Thursday night.
Girls
North Murray game called off
The North Murray girls were scheduled to play Ringgold Tuesday afternoon at the Mistletoe Madness Christmas tournament at the school, but Ringgold pulled out of the game due to the Lady Tigers not having enough available players.
The game was canceled, and North Murray will instead begin play in the tournament tonight at 8:30 vs. Heritage.
