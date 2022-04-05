North Murray High School had a need for a couple of varsity coaches and the school made a couple of hometown hires.
Chatsworth natives Grace Queen and David Thornbury will be on staff at the school next school year. Queen, a North Murray graduate, will take over the volleyball program as head coach, while Thornbury, who is a Murray County High alum, will be the school’s new head wrestling coach.
Queen takes over for Rachel Adams, who had been at the helm of the volleyball program since 2017.
Queen, then Grace Phillips, played volleyball for North Murray before her graduation in 2014. Queen played collegiately at Andrew College in Cuthbert after a career as a middle hitter at North Murray led then-coach Connie Hudgins to name the team’s most valuable player award for future seasons after Queen.
Queen, currently a teacher at Coker Elementary School in Chatsworth, will take over a program at North Murray that finished 6-17 last season.
Thornbury is the head wrestling coach at Kell High School in Marietta. He is a 2010 graduate of Murray County High, where he wrestled under his father, longtime former head wrestling coach Chris Thornbury. David Thornbury will join North Murray as a wrestling coach and social studies teacher after this school year.
Thornbury takes the reins of the wrestling program after Steve Granger left the position. Granger is still an assistant principal, athletics director and head softball coach at the school.
The Mountaineers reached the eight-team state duals tournament under Granger this year, and North Murray was the runner-up in Area 5-3A at the traditional area championship meet.
