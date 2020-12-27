"Honest, caring, trustworthy and motivated."
That's how family and friends would describe the late Adam Miller, and those are the words that adorn the bottom of the application for a new scholarship for Northwest Whitfield High School students that bears his name.
"Adam didn't do anything halfway," said Dean Miller, the older brother of the former Northwest football standout who passed away in April. "And we want whoever receives the scholarship to reflect that."
Miller, a 2008 graduate of Northwest and former four-year starter at right tackle for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, died on April 28 at age 30 from cardiac sarcoidosis, a rare disease in which nodules form in the tissue of the heart.
Now, the Adam Miller Memorial Scholarship is available for Northwest Whitfield senior student athletes.
"This is something that can keep his memory alive and for us to share the kind of dude that he was," Dean said.
Dean, who's the older Miller brother by three years, grew up playing sports with Adam, who played basketball and baseball during his middle school and early high school years before concentrating on football. After redshirting his freshman year at UTC, Adam played for the Mocs for four seasons, being named All-Southern Conference second team for his senior year. Adam worked for D.R. Horton, a home construction company, at the time of his death.
Dean had always known the kind of person his sibling was, but didn't realize the impact he'd had on so many others until they reached out following his death.
"The outpouring of support came from all kinds of people, not just the people you would expect," Dean said. "The thing that spoke to me the most was the random people that we didn't really know reaching out. It made a huge impact on us just knowing the impact he had on other people that we never knew."
Adam and his wife, Cara, have a young daughter, Maddie, and were expecting another child at the time of his death. Adam Coleman Miller II was born Oct. 1, 2020.
"When he passed, they had known the baby was going to be a boy for a few weeks," Dean said. "He was so proud of his little girl, and he was excited to know there was a little boy on the way, too."
To raise support for Cara and family, some of Adam's teammates at UTC — Don Cope, Jacob Huesman, Synjen Herren and a few others — put together a fundraiser golf tournament in just six weeks. The tournament was held at Nob North Golf Course in Varnell on June 17, raising almost $40,000.
With the amount of money raised, Dean, the Miller family and a group of Adam's friends then had the idea to use some of the funds for the scholarship. The group plans to have another tournament next year.
"We looked at that and said 'We want to keep doing this. We want to do something to keep his memory alive and continue helping people the way he did by setting an example,'" Dean said.
The scholarship is set up through the Whitfield Education Foundation, a nonprofit that manages scholarships and grants for schools in Whitfield County. Dean, who helps to manage the scholarship and run its website, said he hopes it becomes an annual scholarship.
The application for the spring 2021 scholarship is available until the April 15, 2020, deadline. It's a $1,000 award that will go to a graduating Northwest Whitfield High School senior student athlete with a grade point average of at least 3.0. The application asks Northwest students for a letter of recommendation from a teacher and coach and an essay explaining their qualifications for the award, including both on the field and in the classroom.
"We wanted the scholarship to go to someone like Adam," Dean said. "It's one thing to get good grades and study hard. It's another to do it while also participating in a sport with all the work and time it takes away. We wanted to see that, and the character that Adam displayed."
More information about Adam and the scholarship can be found at adam-miller-scholarship.org, along with the application and a link to a donation page. The completed application should be turned in to the counselor's office at Northwest Whitfield High School.
"Whatever we put his name on, we want it done right and want it to have an impact," Dean said. "He would have never wanted this to call attention to himself or anything that he had done. Whatever we do, we want this to be something that he can be proud of us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.