Southeast Whitfield (1-2) used a powerful run game to trample Gordon Central (0-3) 48-28 Friday night at home, earning the Raiders their first win of the season.
Brady Ensley set a school record with 283 yards and three touchdowns on 31 rushes, and the Raiders piled up 460 yards rushing overall as they pulled away in the second half.
"The offensive line tonight did a great job," Southeast head coach Todd Murray said.
Jordan Trevino also had 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Southeast trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but forged ahead 21-14 at the break.
After half, that ground game of Southeast began to wear on Gordon Central, and the Raiders reached 48-22 by the early fourth quarter. Gordon Central added a touchdown late.
"They fought together as a team and grew closer as a family tonight," Murray said of his team. "It's a great team win for us."
The win matches the win total from a season ago at Southeast, when the Raiders finished 1-7. The 48 points are the most scored in a game by Southeast since 2017, and the 20-point margin of victory is the largest for the Raiders since a 42-14 win over Gilmer in 2018.
Southeast will look to build on Friday's victory next week, when the Raiders travel to Blue Ridge to play Fannin.
