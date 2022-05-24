The Dalton Academy won its first state soccer championship in its first season, and now the program has its first collegiate signee.
Yehia Hussein, who helped lead the Pumas to the Class A Public Championship this month, signed recently to play soccer at Dalton State College.
Hussein, a defender and captain for the Pumas, had one goal and one assist on the season while helping keep opponents off the board.
Led by Hussein, the Puma defense allowed 19 goals in 20 games this season, including nine shutouts.
Prior to spending his senior season at Dalton Academy, Hussein was at Dalton High School, where he won a state championship as a member of the Catamounts in 2021.
Hussein joins a Dalton State program with several local products on the roster. Hussein’s former Dalton High teammate Nestor Mendez was on the roster last season, along with North Murray’s Gabriel Rosas. 2021 Dalton graduate Filemon Quintero also signed recently with the Roadrunners.
Hussein also joins a Roadrunner program on the rise.
Dalton State won the Southern States Athletic Conference for the first time in 2020-21, and the Roadrunners won an NAIA national championship tournament game for the first time this past season.
