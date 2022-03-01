MILLEDGEVILLE — The Baldwin High School and Northwest Whitfield girls basketball teams locked up in a very physical Elite Eight contest Tuesday night in Milledgeville, fighting for a Final Four berth.
The Baldwin Bravettes (26-2) earned that right on their home floor when they outlasted the Lady Bruins (21-10) of Tunnel Hill 57-46.
For Baldwin, it’s the program’s first run to the state semifinals since 2009.
For the Region 7-4A champion Lady Bruins, the loss marked the end of a season that saw the team improve greatly in the second half to punch its first state quarterfinal ticket since 2010.
“This group of seniors has been with me since I got here,” Northwest Whitfield head coach Bob Williams said after addressing his team. “We started off the season so slow and started to build momentum and got better after Christmas. Where they’re at now, I’m just unbelievably proud of them.”
Williams’ girls came out of the gate hot led by senior Emma Hayes. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to get the night’s scoring started, forcing Baldwin to adjust defensively before two minutes had even passed. The Bravettes weren’t rolling over though. Freshman post player Janaye Walker was coming up big early, helping bring her team to within six despite Hayes’ third three-pointer of the opening period.
The Elite Eight matchup hit a sobering standstill with just 48 seconds remaining before halftime. A pile-up and scramble for the basketball near Baldwin’s basket cleared with Northwest Whitfield’s Hayes lying on the ground injured. Play was halted as what appeared to be a serious leg injury was tended to. Paramedics arrived and eventually took the senior out on a stretcher. Hayes flashed a peace sign on her way out the door.
Players and coaches had gone to their respective locker rooms during the stoppage.
“The girls are so close, and I think seeing one of their teammates go down like that just took a huge toll on them,” Williams said. “I wasn’t even sure if they would even be able to come back out. That wasn’t my concern. My concern was for Emma of course.”
A few minutes after Hayes was wheeled out, the Lady Bruins came out of their locker room ready to finish out the game.
“I left it up to them and they wanted to fight for her,” Williams said. “They said they wanted to fight for Emma.”
Play resumed after each team had the chance to warm up again for five minutes. The two sides were unsurprisingly a little apprehensive in the half’s final 48 seconds. The Lady Bruins got one bucket to take a 25-24 lead into the second half.
The second half started like the first, with a pair of Northwest Whitfield 3-pointers — this time off the fingertips of seniors Whitley Chumley and Autumn Wiley. The Region 4-4A champion Bravettes were up 45-42 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter is where Baldwin set itself apart. TamiaSmith put the Bravettes up six after hitting her fourth 3-pointer of the second half, and momentum was clearly on the home team’s side. Baldwin finished the game out despite going just 5-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth. Defense was the difference as Northwest Whitfield mustered just four points in the final frame, all coming from free throws.
Baldwin will see a familiar opponent in the Final Four round being played at Fort Valley State University Friday. The Bravettes face Luella High School (25-3), the team they lost to 55-54 the first game of this season. Tipoff for the state semifinal is at 2 p.m.
