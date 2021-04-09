Lightning delayed the start of the de facto Region 7-4A girls soccer championship game between Northwest Whitfield High School and Southeast Whitfield for more than an hour.
Once it started, it didn't take long for the Lady Bruins to strike.
Friday night saw the region championship up for grabs for both matchups of boys and girls programs at the cross-county rival schools.
The Northwest girls (8-0-3) scored early and late for a 4-1 win over Southeast (8-5) and secured the top seed for the playoffs. Later on, the Southeast boys (12-0-2) had a 2-1 win over Northwest (7-2) to do the same.
"This means a lot to these girls," said Northwest girls head coach Amanda Moore. "It's a constant love-hate relationship between these girls. Once they get on the field, they want to beat each other. Hats off to Southeast, they've got a good young team."
Eight minutes into the girls game, Northwest's Vanessa Coronel found room behind the Southeast defense and sent home a goal. A few minutes later, it was another Coronel -- defender Leticia -- that scored on a laser of a free kick that snuck in a small window beneath the crossbar and above the Southeast keeper.
The score held at 2-0 at halftime.
Vanessa Coronel scored another goal the same way with 18:05 left to put Northwest up 3-0. She had two more breakaway chances late in the second half that were stopped by saves from Southeast keeper Torre Llewellyn.
"She's so quick and sneaky, she just kind of gets in and takes over," Moore said of Vanessa Coronel.
"We knew how to make our runs and finish, and that's what we practiced," Vanessa Coronel said.
Northwest added another goal with 2:20 left when a Jailyne Martinez pass deflected off a Southeast defender and into the net.
Southeast's Karla Hernandez managed to sneak a goal in with just four seconds left to get Southeast on the board. That was the first goal Northwest has allowed in six Region 7-4A games this year.
"We're a family back there," Leticia Coronel said. "We always know how to play with each other. Knowing that was the only goal we let in throughout the region games is a really good accomplishment for us."
The Lady Bruins earned the region title in the first year under Moore. A few players dumped a cooler of water over their coach as the buzzer sounded in celebration of the win.
"Knowing what the expectations were, it was big shoes to fill," Moore said. "I'm just happy I can keep the level of competition in our program up there."
Both teams have a couple of games next week before the playoffs start the following week. Northwest is the top seed, while Southeast enters as the region's third seed.
The boys game that followed featured a matchup of two teams that combined for just one loss heading into the game.
Southeast came in with only a couple of draws on its undefeated record, while Northwest had just taken their first loss in their previous game against Coahulla Creek.
Northwest scored first 11 minutes in, but Southeast struck 10 minutes later to even the game at one, where the score would stay at halftime.
The Raiders scored again 24 minutes into the second to go ahead for good.
Southeast is the top seed in Region 7-4A for the playoffs, which begin April 23. Northwest is the second seed.
In other high school sports action on Friday:
Baseball
East Paulding 12, Dalton 0
Dalton (7-13) couldn't keep pace with East Paulding (17-7) Friday night at home, falling 12-0.
East Paulding scored five runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, and the game ended after the fifth.
Parker Eicholtz, A.J. Hernandez and Kaleb Valdez each tallied one of Dalton's three hits.
The Catamounts get another shot at East Paulding Monday at 5:55, with the game in Dallas.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12, Murray County 1
Murray County (5-12) fell behind quickly to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-14) at home Friday night and never recovered, losing 12-1.
LFO scored 10 runs in the first two innings.
Murray responded with one run in the bottom of the third, coming on a Jordan Harrison double, but couldn't get anything more. That was the only hit for the Indians.
Murray County hosts Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
Trion 13, Christian Heritage 6
Christian Heritage (7-10) started off strong on the road Friday, but Trion (10-7) pulled away for a 13-6 win.
The Lions jumped out quickly with three first-inning runs, but Trion responded with three in the second, then scored six in the fourth.
Christian Heritage, which entered the seventh down 13-4, scored two runs in the final stanza, but couldn't catch up.
Josiah Chiesa was 1-for-2 and picked up three RBIs for the Lions. Nash Bingham and Brennen Richards also drove in runs.
Christian Heritage hosts Walker today at 1 p.m.
