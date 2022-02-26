Debra Pourquoi was a 20-year employee of Dalton Public Schools and a lifetime lover of basketball, so the decision to take the job as a teacher and head girls basketball and track coach when The Dalton Academy opened last fall felt like a no-brainer.
Pourquoi is a 1985 graduate of Dalton High who had worked in elementary education in the system. After playing basketball “as long as I could hold a basketball” and coaching at the youth level, the job offered Pouquoi the chance to teach and coach high school students for the first time.
“I bleed red, like all of us do, but I bleed red for Dalton Public Schools,” Pourquoi said, referencing the color the Dalton schools share. “I was grateful to be given the opportunity.”
When she took her new jobs, she became the first Black female head coach at either of those sports in the history of Dalton Public Schools.
“Am I shocked?” Pouquoi pondered. “Kind of, in 2022, that this is just now happening.”
“I focus on being a good teacher; I focus on being a good person; I focus more on being good in leadership than I focus on the fact that I am Black,” Pourquoi said. “I’m a teacher, educator and coach who is a Black woman.”
That’s not to say Pourquoi doesn’t think it’s important to have diversity in leadership positions.
“I do think it’s important for kids to see people like them in leadership roles, so I take my leadership role very seriously,” Pourquoi said. “I think it’s important to establish more cultural identity for kids.”
Pourquoi doesn’t view herself as any kind of pioneer. She’s not the first Black woman to take on a leadership role in sports in the Dalton system — she points at Dalton High cheerleading coach Shalisa Love as another Black woman that’s leading an athletics program.
“I was just at the right place at the right time for this to happen,” Pourquoi said. “I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to show people what I can do.”
Pourquoi has plenty of opportunity to show what she can do with the brand new basketball program at the Dalton Academy.
The Lady Pumas opened play in their inaugural season in 2021-22 without an upperclassman on the roster and not much experience with organized basketball. The Dalton Academy lost its first game 47-2, and the Lady Pumas went on to an 0-17 record in year one, cracking the 10-point barrier just once.
“It’s very difficult to start any program. Starting a program with girls that had very limited basketball experience can be even more challenging,” Pourquoi said. “Helping them build their ability was really good to see.”
Pourquoi’s goal is to help her girls find the love of basketball that she discovered when playing at the Mack Gaston Community Center as a child.
“We came in with no wins this season, but the goal was more to just build up the program,” Pourquoi said. “I’m more proud of just the dedication the girls put in. In every game, they hustled and gave everything they had.”
“We lost a lot, but I think we still had a winning season as far as building a program.”
