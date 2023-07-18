Dalton High School graduate Jahmyr Gibbs officially has NFL paychecks coming his way.
After being drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Lions in April’s NFL Draft, Gibbs officially signed his contract with the team on Monday, the Lions announced.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Gibbs signed a fully-guaranteed four-year deal worth $17.845 million with a signing bonus of $9.978 million and a team option for the 2027 season.
Drafted players are offered four-year contracts that are valued based on draft position and the NFL’s salary cap.
The ink on the newly-signed contract is set to dry just in time for the start of training camp for Gibbs and the Lions. Rookies are set to report to the team’s training facility Wednesday for the start of camp.
A 2020 Dalton graduate, Gibbs was a two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year for the Catamounts. Gibbs rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior for Dalton. The school is set to retire Gibbs’ jersey at a ceremony this fall.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Gibbs originally signed with Georgia Tech. He spent two seasons in Atlanta before transferring to Alabama to play for a year.
In 2022 with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 926 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores, enough to lure the Lions into taking him in the first round of April’s draft.
Gibbs will likely share snaps at running back during his rookie season with Lions’ free agent signee David Montgomery, who rushed for 801 yards last season with the Chicago Bears before signing with Detroit.
The Lions open the preseason with a home game against the New York Giants on Aug. 11. Detroit begins the regular season at Kansas City on Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.