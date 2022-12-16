After leading Coahulla Creek High School's football team to the state playoffs for the first time, head coach Danny Wilson resigned Friday morning.
"We measure not just wins and losses but in building a program," Wilson said. "I feel like I've done about all I can do to accomplish that here. I don't feel like right now I can keep pulling that wagon forward."
Wilson informed school administration of his decision Friday morning and held a meeting with returning players.
"We're sad to see him go for sure," said Coahulla Creek athletics director Chris Woods said. "We appreciate everything that he's done for our program. We are where we have gotten because of him."
Wilson was head coach for the Colts for three seasons, leading the program to its best years. Coahulla had its first winning season in 2022, going 7-4 and reaching the Class 3A state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Sandy Creek.
The Colts' 4-6 mark in 2021 set a new school record for wins at the time. Wilson's first team as Creek's head coach in 2020 went 2-8.
"I came here six years ago as an assistant and had no real aspirations of being a head coach," Wilson said. "But I've enjoyed the challenge."
Wilson, who was the defensive coordinator at Coahulla Creek prior to becoming the head coach, has been a head coach at a few stops before, winning a state title at Tennessee's South Pittsburg. Wilson took over the head coaching position from Caleb Bagley and claimed his 100th victory as a head coach during the 2022 season.
"There are challenges here that I haven't faced anywhere else I've coached," Wilson said. "If I'd have been young, maybe 35, I might have kept plugging."
Wilson cited low attendance numbers at important games in Coahulla Creek's run to the playoffs as one of those challenges.
"That means I haven't accomplished what I needed to do," Wilson said. "I'm doing something wrong if we haven't got people showing up. That's never happened to me before."
Wilson will keep teaching science at Coahulla Creek until he finds a new landing spot, whether as a head coach or an assistant.
"I want to coach," Wilson said. "That's who I am, and it's in my blood. I want to do that somewhere."
As for the search for Wilson's successor, Woods said the process will begin in earnest after the holiday break.
"We'll begin that process after we come back from Christmas break," Woods said. "Obviously we have some great assistant coaches on our staff, so we have some great internal options."
The Colts have former Murray County head coach Chad Brewer on staff as an assistant.
"Our primary focus in looking for a new coach is some continuity," Woods said. "We're happy with the direction the program is going, and we want someone who can continue that."
