Johnson signs with Young Harris

Contributed photo

Dalton High School's Connor Johnson recently signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Young Harris College. Front row, from left, are Dalton High School golf coach Heath Ellis, Johnson and Dalton High School golf coach Doug Peters. Back row, JT Horton, manager/lead instructor at HSHS Golf Performance Center.

