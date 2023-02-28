CHATSWORTH — In a quest to return to the state Final Four for the first time since 1967, Murray County High School trailed by just one point early in the fourth quarter in its Class 2A state quarterfinal game Tuesday night.
Then, an unenviable combination cropped up for the Lady Indians.
Murray County went cold, and visiting T.W. Josey heated up.
Josey caught fire down the stretch as the Lady Indians struggled to get any good looks late. The visitors from Augusta ended the best Murray County season in half a century with a 47-38 victory over the Lady Indians.
Murray County, after winning a region championship for the first time since 1967 and reaching the Elite 8 for the first time since 1978, ended its season at 22-5, ending a 13-game win streak.
Josey (25-4), the 2021 Class 2A champion and a semifinalist a year ago, returns to the state semifinals on Saturday in Milledegeville.
After headed into the decisive fourth quarter down 32-27, Murray quickly scored four straight points — two from Kiersten Hixson and two from Mattie Nuckolls — to cut the deficit to one.
The visitors protected the lead and held on to a 37-33 margin with five minutes to play after another Nuckolls bucket.
Then, the switch was flipped. Murray’s shots were just short or a little long. For more than four minutes in the most decisive stretch of the season, the Lady Indians couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
Josey, meanwhile, found an offensive form that the Eagles hadn’t all game.
Shaniya Sanders drilled a 3-pointer with 3:03 to go. Josey added another bucket, and, as the Eagles switched to killing the clock, Kerri Fluellen swished the dagger with just 48 seconds left after Josey had milked the entire play clock down to zero.
Ella Dotson, along with Nuckolls as one of the seniors that pushed the Lady Indians to the heights it reached this season, finally put the drought to bed with a driving lay-in with 39 seconds left. Nuckolls added a desperation 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the ending had already been decided on the historic Murray County season.
Nuckolls finished with 13, Dotson with nine in their final game in a Lady Indian uniform. Kiersten Hixson, another senior, finished with eight, including a pair of timely 3-pointers to keep Murray County in the game. Junior Skyler Mahoney had eight.
Sanders led Josey with 16.
In a lot of ways, the cold fourth-quarter stretch mirrored the start of the game for the Lady Indians.
Entering a game with a big deficit in height and perimeter quickness, the Lady Indians were bothered early by the press defense of Josey.
The first eight points in the game went to the visitors, and Murray County’s side of the scoreboard still sat on zero with 30 seconds left in the first.
Dotson finally broke loose for a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go, and a Mahoney steal-and-score gave a so-far quiet crowd reason to cheer as the buzzer sounded.
The Lady Indians kept it up early in the second, as two Nuckolls buckets in the first minute of action quickly made Murray’s run 11-0 and gave the Lady Indians a lead.
Josey struck back with a 9-0 spurt before Dotson’s second triple settled things down. The Lady Indians went into halftime down 21-16.
Josey threatened to pull away in the third quarter, but Hixson’s triples answered Josey two separate times after the Eagles grabbed eight-point leads. The final one came with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, setting up the early fourth-quarter run that had Murray County fans on their feet.
Most of those fans rose to their feet after the game, even in a loss. The overflowing, green-clad crowd packed the bleachers and filled most of the second-floor railing with standing spectators. As the buzzer sounded defeat, a standing ovation met a disappointed team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.