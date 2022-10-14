A 31-yard field goal by Adrian Gongora as time expired Friday night kicked Dalton High School past Cass and back into the state playoffs.
After Dalton pounced on a Cass fumble at the 23 with just 49 seconds left, the sophomore booted the ball through from the right hash to give Dalton the 31-28 win that keeps its Region 7-5A record perfect, protects first place in the region and clinches a playoff spot for the first time since 2019 for the Catamounts.
In a game that featured its fair share of momentum swings, Dalton (5-3, 3-0 Region 7-5A) made use of the last one to secure the road win over Cass (3-5, 1-2 Region 7-5A).
Converting after a Dalton fumble in the fourth, Cass scored an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brodie McWhorter to Devin Henderson with 2:51 to play to knot the game at 28. Dalton’s Luke Blanchard returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield to give the Catamount offense a chance to go for the win, but a holding penalty wiped out a big run and forced a punt.
The Catamounts pounced on the Cass fumble a few plays later, and Gongora, who is perfect on field goals and extra points this season, knocked in the winner.
The late return wasn’t the first time Blanchard gave Dalton life in the return game.
Cass quickly scored the first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter — a McWhorter-to-Henderson connection followed by a Mac Nelson rushing score — grabbing a 14-0 lead.
Blanchard took the kickoff after the second Cass touchdown and sprinted 96 yards for a touchdown to spark the Catamounts.
The game was quickly tied in the second quarter, when a Tyson Greenwade 41-yard rushing touchdown knotted the game.
The score remained tied through halftime and until the clock ticked under 5 minutes in the third.
Dalton was driving late in the quarter, but Sacovie White, who is committed to play at the University of Georgia, stepped in front of an Ethan Long pass and took the interception back 84 yards for a touchdown.
Adriel Hernandez rushed in for the 21-yard equalizer for Dalton with 1:51 left in the third, and Long made up for the interception by finding Greenwade on a short pass. Greenwade hurdled a defender and walked in for a 16-yard receiving touchdown.
Greenwade was the force behind the Catamount offense, rushing for 252 yards and the score on 29 carries. Long hit 5-of-12 passes for 43 yards.
Cass’s passing game kept them in the game. McWhorter was 17-for-22 for 217 yards and the two scores, including the one that tied the game with less than three minutes to go.
Dalton gets its fifth victory after back-to-back two-win seasons.
After a 3-0 region start and armed with first-place positioning in the region, Dalton has a two big tests the next two weeks.
The Catamounts travel to play Calhoun Friday at 7:30 p.m. before finishing the regular season the following week with Cartersville at home.
Cass will host Hiram next week.
