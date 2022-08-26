VARNELL — One game into his senior season as quarterback for the Coahulla Creek High School football team, Kace Kinnamon knows how he wants his final year of high school football to play out.
“I don’t really care about the personal goals as much. That will come with the games and all fall into place,” Kinnamon said. “I really want to see us make the playoffs. That would be huge for this school and our team. We’ve put in a lot of blood and sweat and tears to make this work.”
Kinnamon’s seen the lean years for a Colt football program that hasn’t had a postseason run as it enters an 11th season of play. Kinnamon sat through a 2-8 season as a freshman, and, when he got his shot as a sophomore starter, the team stayed at 2-8. The quarterback wasn’t given much responsibility in the offense back then.
“As a sophomore, he’s just out there trying to survive basically and get from snap to snap,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. “We gave him a little bit more slowly as he went.”
The Colts broke through for a 4-6 finish last year as Kinnamon started to come into his own at the position.
If not much was required out of Kinnamon two years ago, that’s a stark departure from the present.
Wilson and Kinnamon use the same word to talk about positive play coming from the Colts’ quarterback position.
It’s expected.
“We expect him to come out and make good decisions and throw the ball well and direct the offense,” Wilson said. “He’s got a lot on his plate, but he’s the type to dwell on that and want to take on the challenge. We sat him down in the offseason and told him what is kind of expected of him.”
Kinnamon opened the season by completing 14-of-15 passes for 161 yards and two touchdown tosses — also adding a rushing score — in a 49-7 win over Murray County.
“It was expected,” Kinnamon said. “That’s expected out of the upperclassmen this year. I think I played pretty well, but you just have to forget about it and move forward.”
Kinnamon and Wilson also both give credit to the same source for helping guide Kinnamon from a speedy sophomore running around and trying to make plays into a commander of the offense.
“Coach (Drew) Carter has helped me tremendously in pocket presence and envisioning reads and everything a quarterback does,” Kinnamon said. “He’s a great coach and he was a great quarterback at one time too.”
Carter, once a quarterback at Northwest Whitfield, is the Colts’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“He does an unbelievable job in that development,” Wilson said. “Coach Carter takes a lot of pride in that, and it obviously shows a lot in Kace.”
“He’s helped tremendously,” Kinnamon said. “My parents have helped by taking me to all these camps to help me improve. It has nothing to do with me. It’s everything to do with God, my parents and coach Carter. Also in my teammates. All those guys play both ways and do a lot for both the offense and defense. You don’t go 14-for-15 without receivers catching the ball.”
With Kinnamon’s improvement and a culture that’s being established at Northwest, Kinnamon said he’s confident that the goal of reaching the postseason is doable.
“I think last year was definitely a big morale boost for our school,” Kinnamon said. “We didn’t have a lot of accountability in the upperclassmen in the past. We don’t let anything slide. We’ve got that accountability to come in and work hard.”
Kinnamon and the Colts have two non-region tune-ups left before they can start pursuing that postseason goal. The first is tonight at 7:30 when the Colts host their neighbors in the north end, Northwest Whitfield.
Coahulla Creek upended Northwest 31-25 in triple overtime last year, the first win for the Colts over the Bruins.
“This year I think it would be great to win again and turn some more heads,” Kinnamon said. “You want to have time to get ready to region play. We use these teams as an example for what we want to do against teams in the region to set us up for success.”
Kinnamon isn’t thinking about his personal goals during the season, but there is one thing he wants his play this year to help him accomplish.
He wants to play college football.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was little,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard to achieve that goal. If I get offers, I would love to do that.”
