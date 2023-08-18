CHATSWORTH — The head coaching debut for Coahulla Creek High School’s Drew Carter was a successful one.
Coahulla Creek (1-0) overcame a slow start and trounced Murray County High School (0-1) 42-13 in the season opener on the Indians turf.
“It’s nice to get the first one out of the way with a win,” said Carter. “This kind of helps eliminate the pressure going forward.”
Friday’s game also marked the starting debut for senior Coahulla Creek quarterback Chase Ward, who take over for the recently-graduated Kace Kinnamon. Ward ended the game with 140 yards on 11-for-15 passing alongside 82 rushing yards.
The first half was slow to start, with Coahulla leading 6-0 going into halftime thanks to a 30-yard pass from Ward to Keith Collins at the end of the first quarter.
The second half of the game saw more fruitful results from both teams as the Indians and Colts jolted alive.
A four-yard Chase Ward carry followed by a successful extra point by Levi Kooi brought the Colts up seven points earlier in the third, while Indians’ quarterback Judah Woodall handed off to Isaac Mitchell for a rushing TD after Nate Perry ran the kickoff to the Colts 20, giving Murray County their first points on the board immediately afterwards.
After a 44-yard pass to Luke Swiney followed by a Keith Collins two-point conversion and a Karim Bradley trot into the end zone from the 10-yard line thanks to an interception by Tay Brogdon, the Colts led 28-7 at the end of the third.
The back-and-forth action continued into the fourth quarter as Ward ran in a 23-yard TD on a Colts fourth down after and initial TD carry was negated due to an offensive penalty. Minutes later, a 61-yard rushing TD from Danny Lidy alongside a successful extra point brought the score to 42-7.
After going 4-for-15 in passing, with 22 total yards, Woodall would exit the game towards the end of the fourth as Trent Childers took over in the Indian’s quarterback position. Childers was able to throw a pass to Michael Dean for a 44-yard TD with 30 seconds left in the game to narrow the gap slightly.
The final score allowed for another decisive Colts victory over the Indians after Coahulla Creek soundly defeated Murray County in the previous season’s opener in Varnell 49-7.
“(Ward and I) kind of accepted the challenge this season together,” said Carter. “This is our chance to prove something. Tonight just shows the product of what he’s done in the offseason; I don’t think I’m surprised at all.”
Next Friday, Coahulla Creek will remain on the road as they visit northern Whitfield County rivals Northwest Whitfield at 7:30 p.m. Their first home game of the season will not be until Sept. 22, when they host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Murray County will get their shot at LFO first, however, as they travel to Fort Oglethorpe next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
