Prior to a game last week, the Kennesaw State University basketball program honored the late Whitfield County native that brought a national championship to the school.
The Owls' Jan. 29 game against North Alabama was dubbed Tony Ingle Night. Ingle, who died last year because of COVID-19 complications, was honored as several family members in attendance received a framed commemorative Kennesaw State jersey as the crowd cheered.
Ingle led the Owls to a Division II national championship in 2004, and several members of that team attended the ceremony, including Ingle's son, Izzy, who played guard for his father at Kennesaw State.
Kennesaw State was one of several coaching stops in Ingle's decorated career. After stints at Gordon State and Alabama-Huntsville, Ingle became an assistant coach at Brigham Young. Ingle was interim head coach at Brigham Young University for the final 19 games of the 1996-97 season after head coach Roger Reid was fired.
Ingle was at Kennesaw State from 2000 until 2011, then returned to his native Whitfield County to coach Dalton State College when the basketball program revived in 2013. Ingle led the Roadrunners to an NAIA national championship in 2015 before retiring in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.