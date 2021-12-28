Lacrossed paths: First collegiate signees from Dalton girls lacrosse sign with schools from same conference

Angie Laruy and Taylor Thompson are the first players from the budding girls lacrosse program at Dalton High School to sign to play in college.
When they get there, the seniors will see plenty of each other.
Laruy signed with Mars Hill University. Thompson with the University of Virginia's College at Wise. Both programs compete in the in the South Atlantic Conference of NCAA Division II. Mars Hill (North Carolina) plays Wise (Virginia) each season as part of the SAC schedule.
Laruy and Thompson, who held a joint signing ceremony earlier this month, have been key members of the program. The upcoming senior season for the two will be the sixth for the program. The boys program brought the sport to Dalton High for the first time a year before the girls team was started.
The girls finished 5-11 last season and won their first ever contest in area play with a 9-8 overtime win over North Cobb.
UVA-Wise finished 8-6 last year and reached the semifinals of the SAC tournament. Mars Hill was 3-9 and lost the matchup between the two teams 21-11.
Laruy and Thompson begin their senior campaigns for the Lady Catamount lacrosse team in February.
