North Murray High School’s Judson Petty may be occupying the No. 15 jersey on the football team during his senior season, but he may be the last Mountaineer to wear it.
That’s thanks to the exploits of the number’s previous possessor.
The school announced Tuesday that the football program would be retiring the number in honor of former Mountaineer standout and 2020 North Murray graduate Ladd McConkey. McConkey will be recognized at halftime of the North Murray home game against Model on Oct. 20. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
McConkey is in his junior season at the University of Georgia, where he plays wide receiver. Georgia is idle that week, with no game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21.
McConkey has helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship games in 2021 and 2022, totaling 1,209 receiving yards over the two seasons. He has yet to play through two games of the 2023 season due to an injury.
McConkey played all over the field during his career with the Neers, spending time at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, punter and kick returner.
As a senior in the 2019 season, McConkey was the North Murray quarterback and helped lead the team to its first region championship and first appearance in the state Elite Eight. North Murray finished 11-2.
On the year in 2019, McConkey had 143 carries for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns; 124-for-209 passing for 1,771 yards and 20 touchdowns; three kickoff returns for 160 yards and one touchdown; four punt returns for 196 yards and two touchdowns; punted 22 times for an average of 35.2 yards; 17 tackles; four interceptions with three returned for touchdowns; and seven pass deflections. He was the Region 6-3A offensive player of the year and Region 6-3A first-team member and made the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area first team as an athlete.
McConkey had a few scholarship offers from smaller schools, but didn’t have an offer from a Power 5 program in the NCAA until Georgia head coach Kirby Smart visited Chatsworth to take in a North Murray basketball game — McConkey was also a standout guard on the hardwood for North Murray — and visit with McConkey in January 2020. Smart offered McConkey a scholarship.
McConkey signed with the Bulldogs, and, after sitting out his first season on campus, became a go-to receiver for the two-time national champions.
