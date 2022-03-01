When the Northwest Whitfield High School Lady Bruins take the court in Milledgeville tonight for its first appearance in the Class 4A Elite 8 since 2010, they’ll face an opponent that is making a postseason breakthrough as well.
Baldwin, the Region 4-4A champion, is in the midst of the program’s deepest playoff run since 2009. The two region champions — Northwest took the Region 7-4A crown — will battle for a spot in the state’s Final Four tonight at 7.
“This is my first group of girls at Northwest able to punch through to the Elite 8,” said Northwest head coach Bob Williams, in his fourth season as coach. “I’m proud of them for being able to do that.”
Northwest has made its run with a mix of veteran talent and younger contributors.
The Lady Bruins usually start a group of five seniors — Emma Allen, Whitley Chumley, Emma Hayes, Mia Sewell and Autumn Wiley — and a duo of dynamic freshman guards — Kennedy Baker and Sloan Pender — come off the bench to help spell their older teammates that have reached at least the Sweet 16 in each of their four seasons.
“We have such good chemistry with our freshmen,” said Chumley, the Lady Bruins’ senior point guard. “We’re able to really play together as a team.”
It’s that younger influx of talent that is part of the reason the Lady Bruins have been able to make their run later in the season.
With freshman contributors making their first appearances of varsity basketball, the Lady Bruins started the season 1-3 and were at one point 8-7.
Since then, the Lady Bruins are 13-2 with losses coming only to region-mate Pickens, which is also in the Elite 8, and Class 6A playoff squad Dalton.
Northwest was able to navigate a Region 7-4A that placed three teams in the Elite 8 — Heritage also reached the third round — to become region champion.
Northwest entered the region tournament as the second seed and had to upset Pickens — at that point on a 21-game win streak — to grab the region crown.
Baker and Pender were instrumental in that game, combining to score 13 straight points in the fourth quarter. Both made big fourth-quarter plays in the Sweet 16 victory over Bainbridge.
“They’re always very proud pf us,” Pender said of her senior teammates. “They always congratulate us. They’re awesome teammates.”
Baldwin, Northwest’s Elite 8 opponent, was the dominant force in its region all season.
The Bravettes are 25-2 and went through league play undefeated at 13-0. Baldwin’s only losses came to Luella and Carver-Columbus, teams that will play each other in the Elite 8.
Baldwin won handily over Shaw in the first round, 69-30, but had to gut out a 71-63 win against 13-10 Stephenson in the Sweet 16 after trailing for much of the first three quarters.
If Northwest can pull off the win, the Lady Bruins play the winner of that Luella-Carver matchup in the Final Four on Friday at 2 p.m. at Fort Valley State.
