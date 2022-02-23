TUNNEL HILL — The Northwest Whitfield High School girls basketball team marched confidently into its seventh-consecutive Sweet 16 Wednesday by dominating the Mount Zion Bulldogs, 60-18.
"We hang our hat on our defense; ever since Christmas, we've played really good defense," said Bob Williams, Northwest's head coach. "Our offense can get a little sloppy at times, and we tend to start slow, so it was huge to get off to a good start tonight" with a pair of triples by senior Emma Hayes in the opening moments.
The Bulldogs opened in a zone defense, but Hayes did her best to shoot them out of it, burying a wing three on the game's first possession and then a corner trey to double the Northwest advantage before Trinity Crane — who provided 15 of her team's 18 total points Wednesday — got the road side on the board with a stick-back.
"I feel our defense really (feeds) our offense," Hayes said. "Defense has been the key, and we get our offense off of that."
Freshman Kennedy Baker drilled a foul line jumper off the bounce to extend the lead to 10 with a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, and the Bruins led 14-3 at the end of the first stanza. The lead swelled to 20 on a free throw by Hayes, and then to 25-3 on her short-corner jumper.
Ahead 29-6 at the halftime break, the Lady Bruins opened the second half on a 9-0 run, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Bulldogs — if it wasn't already — before a trio of foul shots by Crane got her team on the board with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
Back-to-back baskets off of offensive rebounds by Haley Fisher and Baker made it 46-13 Northwest at the end of three quarters, and the margin ballooned to 40 — 53-13 — on a three by Beckley Manning with four minutes remaining.
Hayes led Northwest in scoring Wednesday with nine, while Baker, Manning, Whitley Chumley and Sloan Pender each contributed eight, and Emma Allen added seven.
Williams appreciates the balanced scoring, as "that makes it tough for (opponents) to key on one" player, but defense will ultimately dictate how far the Bruins go this postseason, he said. "We have to keep playing good defense, (as) that's our strength."
Wednesday's win was the 20th victory of the season for the Lady Bruins, who won their fourth region title in six years last week by defeating Pickens in the Region 7-4A tournament final. Top-seeded Northwest will look for a 21st victory this year when they host Bainbridge in the second round of this year's Class 4A playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. Bainbridge earned a 73-25 win over Jenkins in its playoff opener.
"Our biggest thing is knowing we can actually win these games; if we think we can, we can," Hayes said. "We have the talent, and we have the coaching — we just need to believe."
