Dalton High School senior Kinsley Skiffen had yet to beat Northwest Whitfield High School in her four years as a Lady Catamount, and Tuesday was her first game back at full strength since injuring her ankle in a loss to the Lady Bruins earlier this season. So when Skiffen had a chance to lock up a victory at the free throw line, she admitted she "was really nervous."
"But all I'd been able to do was shoot free throws, so I just tried to pretend like it was practice," she said. And when she buried both foul shots with 12 seconds remaining for the final points of a 42-38 win, "it felt great."
"It was a big redemption game for us, because we'd wanted to beat them for so long," she added. Paradoxically, the key Tuesday was to "look at them like just another team, not get too emotional."
In their first meeting, a January loss that snapped a 13-game winning streak for Dalton, Northwest "slowed us down and made it a half-court game, and we had way too many turnovers," said Dalton's head coach, Hannah Harris. "We like to get up and down in transition and press full court, and we controlled the tempo and pace tonight."
Indeed, the Lady Bruins struggled with Dalton's full-court press and pressure defense, turning it over on their first five possessions, and Skiffen's three gave the Lady Catamounts an early 4-0 lead before Emma Hayes got the visitors on the board with a corner trey. Tied at the end of the first quarter, Northwest took their first lead a minute into the second quarter on an Emma Allen three.
In a very physical game, Northwest's head coach, Bob Williams, was assessed a technical foul with 3:05 left in the opening half, and Skiffen canned both shots from the charity stripe to give her side a five-point lead.
Down 17-13 at halftime, Hayes shot the Bruins even with a three halfway through the third quarter, but a superb find and feed by Jolie Wingfield to Madison Moore underneath for two gave Dalton the lead back, 23-21.
Wingfield, who was a constant source of energy Tuesday for the home team with her tenacious defense, adroit passing and aggressive rebounding, is "one of the fastest kids I've seen with the ball in her hands, she has a high basketball IQ, and she's very unselfish," Harris said. She "grew up a lot tonight, and I'm excited I get to have her three more years."
A pair of inside hoops by Haley Fisher in the waning moments of the third quarter staked the visitors to a six-point lead entering the final stanza, but Dalton's relentless full-court press continued to generate turnovers and scoring opportunities.
"We struggled offensively tonight (and) didn't shoot it great," Harris said. "Forcing those turnovers to get extra opportunities was huge."
Gracie Ridley's put-back narrowed Dalton's deficit to two, and then Wingfield's acrobatic layup tied the game at 38.
With 30 seconds left, Ridley's two foul shots gave Dalton the lead, and then Skiffen picked off a pass on the ensuing possession. After being fouled, she calmly drilled her shots to put the game essentially out of reach for the visitors.
Ridley led the Lady Cats in scoring with 12, while Kemara Washington and Skiffen each added seven, and Wingfield pitched in with six. Allen and Hayes each had seven points for the road side.
The Bruins finished their regular season at 16-9, while the Lady Catamounts improved to 19-5 and host Southeast Whitfield High School Thursday at 6 p.m.
