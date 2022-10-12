The 5-5 start to the season for Dalton High School’s volleyball team feels a world away at the moment.
Even against some tough competition, the Lady Catamounts sputtered to start the season for new head coach Serena Turner, ending the first 10 games of the season with as many losses as wins.
Since then, and especially lately, those Lady Cats have buried that start far behind.
Dalton is riding a 14-match win streak as they prepare to play in the Region 7-5A tournament Thursday. Since those first 10 games, Turner’s team has turned in a 22-4 record.
“Even though we had a couple of losses early on, they were usually close games against really good teams,” Turner said. “We’d come back and watch film, and they understood what needed to be done to get better.”
In the 14 consecutive wins, which began with a Sept. 22 win over Adairsville, the Lady Cats have only dropped one total set. That came in a 2-1 win that clinched the Raider Rally tournament at Southeast Whitfield over LaFayette, one of those tough teams Dalton faced early on.
LaFayette, which is 32-9, defeated Dalton twice in early-season matchups.
Later in the year, those tough games have turned to wins.
Dalton finished second in the regular-season region standings to Cartersville. The Lady Catamounts were undefeated against Region 7-5A opponents except for a Sept. 20 loss to Cartersville, a 2-0 defeat in which Dalton lost both sets by just two points.
“They have a really good team, and we’re definitely excited to get to maybe see them again in the region tournament,” Turner said.
Dalton opens region tournament action on Thursday, when it hosts the winner of a first-round game between Calhoun and Woodland at 6:30 p.m.
Turner’s Lady Cats caught fire later in the season, but she said the seeds of success were planted in the summer.
She was announced as the new head coach in June, where she took over for Edis Krnjic. A couple of top players from last year’s team were still around, like hitters Ava Davey and Gracie Ridley, but Turner inherited a team that had lost nine seniors from the previous year and had four players returning with varsity experience.
“It was a whirlwind of a summer, but we were in the gym all summer working hard. We just spent all the time in the world perfecting those skills,” Turner said. “I have a really young group overall. A big hurdle was just to boost their confidence in each other and their own abilities. They’ve come a long way.”
Ridley, a Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area first-teamer a year ago, leads the way by far in kills for Dalton with 324. Junior Jexikella Palma, playing with an increased role this year after the graduation of libero (defensive specialist) Searany De La Cerda, has 204 digs on the year, while freshman Hannah Ortiz has set up Ridley and others with 348 assists in her first year on varsity as a setter.
“We really hit the ground running. I’m so proud of the group that I have,” Turner said. “They’ve made it so much easier, just because they’re such a great group.”
