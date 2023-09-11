The Dalton State College women’s soccer team is off to its best start to a season since 2018.
After losing one and drawing one in their first two, the Lady Roadrunners have won three in a row, the latest a 2-1 Friday home victory over Pellissippi State.
The 3-1-1 start is the best season start since a 4-0 beginning to the 2018 season for Dalton State.
On Friday night, Dalton State held a 2-0 lead over visiting Pellissippi (2-3) before a late score made the final margin 2-1.
Dalton State’s Ava Vandoren got the first goal of the game 24:39 into the game.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime and until a goal by Lauren Wright in the 59th minute made it 2-0.
Kelly Velasquez Cruz got on the board for Pellissippi State in the 74th minute.
The visitors got in a goal despite being outshot 10-2 by Dalton State. The Roadrunners had five shots in each half, with two of those being on goal. Pellissippi’s two shots were both on frame, and Brooke Alvarez saved one for Dalton State.
Vandoren led DSC in total shots with four. Ria Cox didn’t get the ball in the net, but she had two shots on frame, tying Vandoren for the team lead. Wright scored her goal on her lone shot, while Emma Johnson and Lesley Alanis also got a shot on goal.
The Lady Roadrunners will next play Sunday at home in a women-men doubleheader with Life University. The women play at 1:30 p.m. at Dalton Stadium, with the men to follow at 4 p.m. The games will be the start of Southern States Athletic Conference play for both sides.
