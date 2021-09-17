Murray County High School (1-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A) hit the road for a Region 6-3A contest at LaFayette (3-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A) Friday night, falling 28-12.
After two straight games of failing to put up any points before halftime, the Indians fared better in the first half Friday — scoring all 12 of their points before the break — but came up empty in the second half as LaFayette pulled away for the win.
The Indians struck first with a Taylor Carrell rushing touchdown in the first quarter to lead 6-0.
LaFayette responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter — both short rushes from quarterback Jaylon Ramsey — to seize back the lead at 14-6.
Carrell got the Indians back in it with a touchdown reception to cut the score to 14-12. Murray County recovered a LaFayette fumble late in the half, but missed a field goal just before the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, LaFayette went up 21-12 early in the fourth. The Rambler defense shut down the Indians on fourth down, and LaFayette punched in the final touchdown with less than a minute to go.
It's the third straight setback — the second straight in region play — for Murray County after a season-opening win over Southeast Whitfield.
The Indians have another Region 6-3A contest in their next chance to stop the three-game slide on Friday at 7:30 p.m., when Murray travels to Ringgold.
