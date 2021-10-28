Dalton High School never trailed in a Thursday night road game in Dallas against Paulding County -- until the buzzer sounded at the end of the game.
Paulding County's Clay Walters hit an 18-yard field goal as time expired to sink Dalton 23-22.
The Catamounts (1-8, 0-7 Region 5-6A) got an early advantage in the game, which was moved to Thursday because of an officials shortage.
Running back Tyson Greenwade got Dalton on the board first with a three-yard touchdown run with 9:29 in the first quarter, then took in a two-point conversion to put Dalton up 8-0 over Paulding County (3-6, 1-5 Region 5-6A).
Dalton quarterback Brady Pendley then fired the first of his two touchdown passes to get Dalton a 15-0 advantage midway through the first. He found Journey Boston for a seven-yard score.
Paulding County got on the board with a 55-yard passing score in the second before Pendley hit Karim Page for a 16-yard score. Pendley finished 11-for-14 with 246 yards.
Paulding's Brayden Mauldin threw another touchdown pass with just 37 seconds left before half to cut the Dalton lead to 22-14 at half.
Mauldin threw his third touchdown pass in the third quarter, but a two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Dalton ahead 22-20.
The Catamounts never scored again after halftime. A field goal attempt late in the fourth would have put Paulding in need of a touchdown to win it, but the kick was no good.
Paulding County drove the field on a desperate last drive, and a 40-yard completion set them up at the one yard line. After one try at the end zone, Walters nailed the short kick as time expired to defeat Dalton.
Dalton concludes its season Nov. 5 against East Paulding.
