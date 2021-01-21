Dalton State College lost a road Southern States Athletic Conference game Thursday night as Middle Georgia State hit a last-second shot to sink Dalton State 70-68.
The Roadrunners (4-7, 3-3 SSAC) tied the game at 68 with just nine seconds left on a Marquel Wiggins short shot, but a jumper from Jordan Willis with just a second left gave Middle Georgia (5-1, 2-1 SSAC) the win.
The back and forth game saw a 34-34 tie at halftime, and the teams remained within a few points of each other throughout. The final minute saw Dalton State tie the game twice and Middle Georgia pull ahead twice.
Willis made both of those go-ahead shots for Middle Georgia State, finishing with 25 points. Wiggins matched that for Dalton State, and pulled down nine rebounds. C.J. Perry scored 14 for the Roadrunners, while Antares Gwyn had eight points and 10 boards.
Dalton State out-rebounded Middle Georgia 38-29 overall, but committed 17 turnovers to the Knights' 12.
The Roadrunners get another shot at Middle Georgia State Saturday, this time back in Dalton at Bandy Gymnasium on the college's campus. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.