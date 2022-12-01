Dalton State College locked down on defense in the second half to shut down Life University and get a 53-48 road win over the Southern States Athletic Conference opponent in Marietta on Thursday.
The Roadrunners allowed just 11 points in the last 15 minutes of play, and a 13-0 run helped give Dalton State (5-4, 2-2 SSAC) the separation it needed to defeat Life (7-2, 2-2 SSAC).
After falling behind 8-2 early in the game, the Roadrunners battled back to a tie in a low-scoring first half, but a layup by Life’s Josh Ward with three seconds left gave the home team the 26-24 advantage after the first half.
The back-and-forth nature continued in the early minutes of the second half, but after the Roadrunners fell behind 37-33 with 15 minutes left, Dalton State went on the run that would help win the Roadrunners the game.
Dalton State reeled off 13 straight points to quickly grab a nine-point lead.
Jaelin Ferrell started it with a 3-pointer. Boubacar Kamissoko gave the Roadrunners the lead with a lay-in. Sean Cobb made back-to-back buckets before Ferrell hit a pair of free throws. Franklin Almonte grabbed a rebound on a Ferrell miss to put it back and cap the run and put DSC up 46-37 with 8:35 remaining.
The Roadrunners wouldn’t grow the lead past 11, but lockdown defense made it unnecessary for Dalton State to score much more.
Life scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the second half, then scored just 11 in the last 15.
A 3-pointer by Life’s Devin Story cut the score to the eventual five-point margin with 1:08 left. That was just the second make from behind the 3-point line allowed by Dalton State in the game. The Roadrunners held Life to 2-for-27 from deep and 19-for-70 (27.1%) overall.
The Roadrunners weren’t much better from deep, but Dalton High graduate Almonte and Donavan Miller each hit a pair from distance as Dalton State finished 5-for-23 from three and 33.9% overall.
Cobb scored 11 to lead the Roadrunners and also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Kamissoko had 10 points and eight boards, and Miller added 10 points. Almonte finished with eight points but grabbed 14 rebounds and had three blocks.
The Roadrunners won despite committing 12 turnovers to five from Life.
The Roadrunners stay on the road for a Saturday game in Cochran against Middle Georgia State at 2 p.m.
