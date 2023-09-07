The second-ranked Dalton State College men’s soccer team held a late one-goal lead but surrendered the equalizer with just over six minutes to play as the Roadrunners drew even with Tennessee Wesleyan in a 1-1 tie with the Bulldogs at Dalton Stadium in Dalton on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless first half, the Roadrunners got on the scoreboard first off the boot of Jack Stainrod in the 62nd minute.
Tennessee Wesleyan pressed left off several corner kicks and finally converted one in the 84th when Dylan Connell knocked a header from a backward position that skirted past Michael Barrueta.
Dalton State goes to (3-0-2 overall) with the draw, while Tennessee Wesleyan notches their second tie of the season but remains winless at (0-2-2 overall) with the tie. The Roadrunners missed Josh Ramos and Jimson St. Louis, who are off on assignment for the Virgin Islands National Team.
DSC outshot Wesleyan 11-7 overall, with the clubs drawing even on shots on goal at 4-4. Stainrod scored for a team-leading fourth time this season. Barrueta got a test in net and stopped three Bulldog shots while allowing only the one goal.
Dalton State will have a layoff to get healthy as the Roadrunners don’t play again until Sept. 17, when they host No. 20 Life in a hotly-contested in-state rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
