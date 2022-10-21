TUNNEL HILL — Despite scoring two touchdowns in the final minute — including one on the final play of the game — Northwest Whitfield High School still ended short of Heritage at home in a Region 7-4A game Friday.
The Bruins (5-3, 1-2 Region 7-4A) roared to life too late, falling 40-36 to the visiting Generals (7-1, 1-2 Region 7-4A).
After Paxton McCrary’s second rushing touchdown of the night put Heritage up 40-22 late, Northwest shot down the field. Owen Brooker found Akendris Douglas for a touchdown with 32.1 seconds to play, and, after the Bruins’ second recovery of an onside kick, Brooker rushed in for a score as the horn sounded that only made the final score a little closer.
Brooker totaled 289 passing yards and two scores and rushed for 98 yards and three more scores, but a pair of interceptions — one returned for a touchdown in the first half — were costly.
The frenetic final minutes continued a trend in the fourth quarter. Northwest trailed 19-10 at halftime and that score didn’t change in the third, but Heritage put up 21 points in the fourth while Northwest scored 26.
Kaden Swope’s second passing touchdown made the score 26-10 before a Brooker rush cut it to 26-16. Swope then found Tyler Cheatwood for the second of that pair’s touchdown connections to increase the lead back to 33-16. Brooker’s next rushing touchdown was answered by the McCrary score that led to the final-minute frenzy.
After Brooker’s 34-yard touchdown to Austin Cooley gave Northwest a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, Swope’s first touchdown to Cheatwood gave Heritage an advantage that it wouldn’t give back. Caden Walling returned an interception for six to put Northwest behind 19-7.
Grant Holder added a 20-yard field goal before half to draw the Bruins closer before the break.
The loss puts Northwest’s playoff hopes in question. With Cedartown looming to close the season, Northwest will likely need a win over Central-Carrollton next week to have a shot at the postseason.
Northwest will travel to Carrollton next week to play Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Heritage will play Sonoraville at home.
