Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with rain likely. A thundershower is possible as well, especially early. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Flooding is possible in flood prone areas..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain likely. A thundershower is possible as well, especially early. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Flooding is possible in flood prone areas.