Dalton High School's Karim Page had a handful of offers to play college football, but it was the latest one from Gardner-Webb University that swayed him.
Page held offers from Division I Football Championship Subdivision North Alabama and Tennessee-Chattanooga that he received last fall, but Gardner-Webb, a Division I FCS program in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, came with an offer on Jan. 20.
The standout wide receiver was on campus for the first time on Saturday, committed to the Runnin' Bulldogs Tuesday night, and was the first signee to send his National Letter of Intent to the school Wednesday morning.
Page had a signing ceremony at Dalton High on Wednesday afternoon.
"The coaches treated me well and I loved the atmosphere out there," Page said. "It's a small town, so I can stay focused."
Page, who was named Daily Citizen All-Area first team and Region 5-6A first team after piling up 928 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior year, was recruited by Gardner-Webb receivers coach B.J. Johnson.
"I have a good relationship with the receivers coach," Page said. "I feel like he can help develop me."
Dalton head coach Kit Carpenter praised Page's playing ability and leadership during his time with the Catamounts.
"He's been a great athlete and a valuable asset to our program for a lot of years," Carpenter said. "More than anything, his growth and leadership is what sets him apart. He was elected team captain and he did a great job with it."
"I love my time at Dalton High," Page said. "I wouldn't change anything about it. I love all my teammates."
Gardner-Webb, which competes in the Big South Conference, finished 4-7 in the 2021 season.
