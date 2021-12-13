Late push not enough for Dalton State basketball in road loss at UT Southern

A late rally was not enough for Dalton State College's basketball team in a 65-56 road loss to Tennessee Southern on Saturday.
The Roadrunners (6-5) faced an 18-point deficit with 1:47 left in the game. Dalton State outscored UT Southern (8-3) 13-4 the rest of the way but couldn't make up the margin.
Dalton State faced the big deficit after a seven-minute stretch in which UT Southern outscored the Roadrunners 15-2. After a 36-29 score in favor of UT Southern at halftime, the Firebirds gained a 16-point advantage early in the second half.
Dalton State cut that deficit to five with 9:10 left in the second half, but the cold stretch dug the Roadrunners another hole that they didn't have enough time to get out of.
C.J. Perry scored 12 points to lead Dalton State, while Antares Gwyn scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds. Igor Stokic pulled down 12 boards to go with his seven points.
Tad Sivley led UT Southern with 19 points and Brady Brown scored 18.
UT Southern, then known as Martin Methodist, is a former member of Dalton State's Southern States Athletic Conference, leaving after the 2019-20 season. The school was renamed after joining the University of Tennessee System this year.
The loss is the second straight for Dalton State and third in four games.
The Roadrunners return to SSAC play tonight at 6 against Mobile in Mobile, Alabama.
