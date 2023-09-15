A rushing touchdown with 2:21 left lifted Murray County (1-3) to a 28-21 road win over Chattooga (1-3) Friday night.
Murray trailed 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, but took the lead with the go-ahead touchdown, handing the Indians their first win of the season.
Chattooga struck first and led 7-0 after one quarter, then scored on a 31-yard rushing touchdown to go ahead 14-0.
Murray quarterback Judah Woodall hit Parker Hawkins with a second-quarter touchdown pass to get the Indians on the board.
After a fumbled kickoff from Chattooga, Trent Childers hit Braylon Myers for a touchdown pass to make the score 14-12 at halftime.
Murray got on the board first in the second half and grabbed its first lead when Myers ran in for a nine-yard score.
Chattooga scored on the kickoff return to go up 21-20, but that’s the last time the home team would score.
Myers propelled the Murray offense, piling up 141 yards on 28 carries.
Murray County begins Region 7-2A action next week. The Indians host Model on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.