ROME — Darlington School built an early two-touchdown lead before Christian Heritage fought back to within one possession early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers made two explosive offensive plays to seal a 36-14 victory at Chris Hunter Stadium in Rome on Friday night.
After the visiting Lions pulled to within 20-14 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Carter Triplett to Eli Thomason with 9:21 remaining in the fourth, Darlington (3-0) avoided a potential game-changing turnover as it came up out of a pile with a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. A few plays later, the Tigers’ Eli Thompson took a short pass from quarterback Jack Good, broke two tackles and weaved in and out of the Christian Heritage defense to go 60-yards for a touchdown catch to push the home team’s lead back to 28-14. Tommy Bethel caught a two-point pass from Good following the touchdown.
After Darlington’s defense got a big stop and forced a punt on the next possession by Christian Heritage (1-2), running back D’Marion Floyd put the icing on the cake as he went 44 yards on the first play of the Tigers’ drive for his fourth rushing touchdown of the night. Darlington then added a two-point conversion on a throw from Talan Shirey to Mackay Rush.
The run capped off a 178-yard performance for the junior back on 13 carries as he previously scored on a 93-yard sprint in the third quarter and TD runs of 3 and 6 yards in the first quarter as Darlington built its initial 14-0 lead.
After the Tigers grabbed the early momentum, Christian Heritage fought back and hung around for the duration of the first half. They got themselves squarely back into the game on their final drive of the first half as Thomason caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Triplett to make it 14-7 with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter on a drive that was prolonged by a crucial 15-yard penalty by Darlington on third down near midfield.
The two teams traded defensive stops for much of the third quarter before Floyd found a crease in the defense after the Tigers were backed up on a punt inside their own 10-yard line and used his speed to take it the rest of the way on the 93-yard touchdown run with 3:17 remaining in the third to put his team up 20-7. (The point after attempt was blocked.)
Christian Heritage proceeded to put together a long drive that spanned the duration of the third and the first part of the fourth quarter that culminated with Thomason’s three-yard touchdown catch from Triplett on a fourth and goal.
Thomason was the leading ballcarrier for the Lions with 87 yards on 15 carries and also caught three passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Triplett finished 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and also ran for 20 yards.
Along with Floyd’s big night on the ground, Darlington’s Good had a solid effort at quarterback as the senior completed 8-of-12 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. Thompson was the top receiver with five catches for 90 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Tigers got big games from Gatlin Hancock, Logan Floyd and Joel Lowenberg, among others, as that trio was constantly in the backfield and made multiple tackles-for-loss and sacks. Shirey added an interception and also had a 40-yard punt return inside the Lions’ 5 that set up Darlington’s first score of the night.
Christian Heritage will be idle next week before playing a third straight road game. The Lions play Pickens in Jasper on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington is off next week too before facing another team from Whitfield County. Northwest Whitfield will travel to Rome to play Darlington on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.