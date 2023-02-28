TUNNEL HILL — A second-straight Class 4A state tournament run for Northwest Whitfield High School’s girls basketball team ended in the Elite Eight.
The Lady Bruins overcame a slow start and a halftime deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short against Region 1-4A champion Hardaway, losing 48-42 in Tuesday night’s matchup. Hardaway forced two crucial turnovers in the game’s final minute and a half, taking the lead and sealing a win. The Hawks play in the state semifinals on Saturday in Fort Valley.
“They don’t quit,” Northwest Whitfield head coach Bob Williams said of his team. “They just keep fighting. It would have been easy for them to lay down when we started out so slow. They jumped on us early, and I wasn’t sure how we would react, but they reacted how they have reacted all year — they keep fighting. We talk about that. Basketball is a game of runs and you can’t get flustered, you just have to fight through it.”
The visitors ran out to a 13-0 lead to start the game, forcing an early Lady Bruin timeout. The Bruins settled in, scoring four in the opening frame. Northwest played catchup in the second quarter, closing the gap to a 25-16 Lady Hawks lead at halftime.
After the break, the Bruins battled back, as Sloan Pender scored six of her 10 points and Lexi Lyon knocked down a pair of 3-point shots to close the gap to three, with Hardaway leading 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Kennedy Baker was key to the comeback, scoring 16 points in the game, seven of which came in the second half. Her bucket midway through the fourth tied the game at 42. Northwest had two chances to take a lead, but turned the ball over out of bounds before the Hardaway defense forced a steal. The Lady Hawks scored the game’s final six points.
Part of the Bruins’ fight came through some second-half adjustments. The Bruins ran a more spread offense to draw a Hardaway team with size outside, which allowed the Northwest offense to get to the basket. Williams also noted the size of players like 6-foot-2 power forward Akilah Shelton, who scored 12 points, and skill of Adazha Burrell and Mikayla Johnson, guards that scored 12 and 14 points, respectively.
Williams complemented the crowd’s presence in the second half, which grew as the halftime Hardaway lead shrunk and forced several missed free throws through the stretch.
“Our community is so awesome the way they come out and support our girls,” he said. “The Lady Bruins have such a great tradition, 12 region championships, and the people, they love ‘em.”
Hardaway improved to 24-4 with the victory and faces Chestatee or Griffin in the state Final Four at Fort Valley State University. The Lady Hawks were perfect in region play this season, winning their first- and second-round games by 30 points or more.
Northwest finished the season at 19-11, finishing third in region play during the regular season before winning the Region 7-4A tournament and capturing a one seed for the 4A state tournament. After graduating five seniors last season, the Bruins leaned on youth. Williams admits he wasn’t sure how the season would unfold during summer basketball, but he was proud of the growth of his players.
“Back in the summer, I thought we had some potential to be pretty decent,” he said. “Start of the season, I told the girls that it’s like a rollercoaster, there’s going to be some lumps along the way and you’re just going to get better and play your best basketball at the end of the season. They bought into that and even with the losses we got better and learned from it.”
The Lady Bruins graduate only one senior, guard Callie White, so much of the team will probably look similar to this season’s. While there are months until next season’s tipoff, Williams will remember the “chemistry” of this team.
“I think the biggest thing, they really care about each other and love each other,” Williams said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. What a fun group to be around — their chemistry, their team chemistry. They pull for each other, I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.