TUNNEL HILL — Down 24-20 in the third set with a chance to punch their ticket to the Final Four on the line, the Northwest Whitfield High School volleyball team did what they had been doing all match in the Class 4A Elite 8 against Chestatee on Wednesday.
The Lady Bruins rallied.
Though Northwest was up two sets to none over visiting Chestatee, the Lady Bruins erased any hopes of a comeback with a late third-set rally. Down 24-20 with Chestatee only in need of one point to seize the third set, Northwest scored six straight to take the set, match and trip to the Final Four.
"We've always made it a point to just play point-by-point," Northwest senior Emma Allen said after the match. "We don't look at the scoreboard. No matter what the score, we play every point like it's our last."
Down 24-20 in the third, the Lady Bruins (40-6) forced two Chestatee (30-12) returns to sail out of play. Then, Emma Hayes thundered two straight shots over the net that were two hot for any War Eagle player to handle.
Allen got under a ball and looked to hit a set pass to one of her teammates, but instead sent it over the net into an empty area behind Chestatee's front line. Then, needing just one point for the win, Allen blocked a Chestatee hit to send the Lady Bruins into the Final Four.
"It was just so much relief," Allen said of the moment she saw her block hit the floor for the final point. "It's just the best feeling ever."
The top-seeded team from Area 7-4A, Northwest dispatched Area 8-4A's third seed, Chestatee, for the Lady Bruins' third straight playoff victory without surrendering a set. Northwest plays Flowery Branch, the second seed from Area 8-4A, in the state semifinals Saturday at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center in Emerson.
"Hopefully we can go and pull out a win and get a little more comfortable on that floor," Northwest head coach Kelsey Ikerd said. The state finals are at the same complex on Nov. 6.
The third-set rally for the Lady Bruins was not the first deficit Northwest overcame Wednesday.
An energetic Chestatee team, aided by a sizable student section and fans, jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set. The Lady Bruins battled back to tie it at 14, then took their first lead in the first set at 15-14. Northwest went on a 10-2 run to gain a 24-17 advantage before Chestatee responded with five straight points. Northwest took the set 25-22.
After taking another early punch from Chestatee in set two — this time a 6-2 deficit — Northwest again responded. The Lady Bruins got their first lead at 9-8, then pulled away to take the set 25-15.
"I would prefer we not do that, honestly," Ikerd said of her Lady Bruins falling behind. "It does make me proud to know that we don't get rattled."
Northwest, which is making its second straight appearance in the state semis, faces Flowery Branch, which defeated Pickens 3-0 Wednesday, in Emerson Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, Fayette County plays Marist, which defeated Northwest in the state finals last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.