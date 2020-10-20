VARNELL — Midway through the fourth quarter, with his North Murray High School Mountaineers leading by just seven on the road against Coahulla Creek on a special edition of Tuesday night football, D’Ante Tidwell fumbled the ball on the Mountaineers’ 12 yard line.
A teammate fell on it, and Tidwell walked toward the sideline, patting his chest as if to say, “My bad.”
It didn’t take him long to atone.
On the very next play, Tidwell caught a pass, shed two Colt defenders and accelerated up the sideline into the end zone. His 88-yard catch-and-run touchdown helped the Mountaineers stave off Coahulla Creek as North Murray (3-2, 3-1 Region 6-3A) defeated the Colts (1-4, 0-3 Region 6-3A) 28-14.
“It was my time to shine,” Tidwell said. “I had to step up and be a playmaker. After I made the move, there was one man to beat, and I did.”
Tidwell rushed nine times for 67 yards and caught four passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
“Well, 23 (Tidwell) is a really good football player,” Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson said. “Other than that, I’m really proud of our kids for the way they stepped up.”
Through the first quarter, it didn’t appear that any late-game heroics would be necessary. Both teams came in on just three days of rest after playing Friday night, but the Mountaineers didn’t appear tired in the first quarter. The teams were playing a game that was postponed earlier in the season due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin scored a rushing touchdown on the Mountaineers’ first play, then Griffin hit Cade Petty for a 46-yard touchdown on North Murray’s next possession after a Spencer Chasteen interception. Tidwell’s first touchdown reception, a 64-yarder, and the extra point made it 21-0 before the first quarter ended.
Then, Coahulla Creek made their first defensive stop.
Tyson King picked off Griffin, running it into the end zone from 58 yards out. After Griffin started 4-for-4 with two touchdowns, the Colts defense held him to just one completion in his next 10 attempts before the Tidwell 88-yarder.
Coahulla Creek rode that defensive momentum into a few more stops to make it 21-7 at the half, then got the offense together enough to cut the game to 21-14 late in the third as quarterback Kace Kinnamon found Justin Baker for a 37-yard touchdown.
“Things started to shift a little after that pick-six,” Wilson said. "From the way that our kids played in the second half, our kids have got to learn that if we can play like that all the time, we give ourselves a better chance to win.”
Coahulla Creek had the ball again with a chance to tie in the fourth quarter, reaching the Mountaineers’ 25 yard line on the strength of Titus Underwood’s running. Underwood carried 22 times for 83 yards.
The Mountaineers stopped the Colts on fourth down, and Tidwell’s late touchdown put the game out of reach.
“We were supposed to win, and we did, but it was an ugly win,” Tidwell said. “They fought and they didn’t give up.”
After sustaining their first Region 6-3A loss in almost two years Friday, North Murray got back in the region win column Tuesday. Before this pats Friday’s loss, a 49-42 defeat to Rockmart, the Mountaineers had won nine consecutive region games dating to 2018. North Murray went through the region undefeated on their way to a Region 6-3A championship last year.
Both teams will be back at it again on Saturday. The games were bumped to Saturday from their originally scheduled Friday slots to give the teams time to prepare. Coahulla Creek travels to Adairsville for a 1 p.m. start, while North Murray gets a break from region competition as it treks to Dalton to take on Southeast Whitfield at 7 p.m.
