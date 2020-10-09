Late touchdown not enough as Dalton falls to South Paulding

Dalton (1-3) started and finished strong, but fell to South Paulding (3-2) on the road Friday night 20-15.
Dalton’s Maurice Howard started the game with a 75-yard score, and a Catamount field goal made the score 9-0 in the first quarter.
Then, South Paulding got their offense going.
The Spartans scored three first-half touchdowns and led Dalton 20-9 at the halftime break.
That score held through most of the second half before a Dalton touchdown cut the deficit with under a minute remaining in the game. Catamount quarterback Ashton Blackwell found Karim Page for a 78-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left.
With the loss, the Catamounts fell to 0-2 in Region 5-6A play. Dalton also dropped their region opener against Carrollton last Friday.
The Catamounts finally return home Friday to play at Harmon Field, when they host Rome at 7:30 p.m. This past Friday's game was the third straight road game for Dalton in a stretch that also included two straight bye weeks. The Catamounts haven't played at home since Sept. 4.
