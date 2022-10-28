A touchdown pass on the final play of the game helped Murray County avoid a shutout in a road game against Haralson County Friday night.
Quarterback Aaron Flood found Nate Perry in the corner of the end zone to get Murray on the board as the final seconds ticked away in a 45-7 loss.
Murray County (0-9, 0-5 Region 7-2A) trailed 21-0 after the first quarter against Haralson County (3-6, 2-3 Region 7-2A) in a Region 7-2A game.
Haralson pushed the lead to 38-0 by the halftime and had the lead to 45-0 at the end of three quarters as a running clock was implemented.
After failing to score in three straight games, the late Flood touchdown pass helped Murray get in for a touchdown in its second straight game.
Murray County will travel to Calhoun to play Gordon Central in its season finale next Friday at 7:30.
It will be a chance for Murray and Gordon, which both enter the game winless, to battle for a win to end the season.
