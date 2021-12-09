Latest GHSA reclassification shakeup sees Murray, North Murray move down to Class 2A

The latest round of reclassification changes made by the Georgia High School Association will see both high schools in Murray County move down to Class 2A for the next two-year cycle.
After an appeals meeting Wednesday, Murray County and North Murray are now set to move down from Class 3A. The schools were originally set to remain in Class 3A, but both wished to appeal to move down to 2A. Since some schools were set to appeal to move from Class 2A into 3A, the two Murray schools had their appeal requests granted automatically.
Murray County and North Murray will compete in Class 2A for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. An appeals process for schools that wish to make lateral transfers to another region within the same classification is next week.
The shape of the class system among GHSA schools has undergone several changes in recent weeks.
The GHSA initially released a finalized list of classes and regions last month that included a new multiplier for students that reside out of a school's attendance zone. The multiplier counted those students three times for enrollment purposes when building the new size-based classes to achieve competitive balance between the state's larger private schools and the public schools that compete within the same classification.
The multiplier didn't originally apply to schools in Class A, since there already existed a split between public schools and private schools in Class A. However, with a few smaller private schools announcing plans to leave the GHSA and leave Class A Private without enough teams to fill a football playoff bracket, the GHSA voted last week to abolish the private-public split in Class A and apply the multiplier to all schools.
Instead of a split between private and public schools, Class A is now divided into Division 1 and Division 2 based on size. That shakeup sent some private schools up into 2A and 3A, and both Murray County and North Murray appealed to move down into 2A.
Murray County has been in Class 3A since 2014. North Murray has been in Class 3A in all but one two-year cycle since the school opened in 2009. The move of the two schools moves them away from Coahulla Creek, which has been a region mate with the two for most of its seasons since the school opened in 2011. Coahulla Creek remains in Class 3A.
Christian Heritage was placed in Class A-D2, the smaller division of the state's smallest classification. The Dalton Academy will be in Class A-D1.
Dalton High School is still set to move down from Class 6A to Class 5A, and Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield will remain in Class 4A. Reclassification in Class 4A and higher was set last month by the GHSA and not affected by the recent upheaval in the smaller classes.
The GHSA announced the regions for the new alignments for classes A through 3A, though the regions are not yet set until after an appeals meeting next week.
North Murray and Murray are currently set for an eight-team Region 7-2A. Coahulla Creek is in a six-team Region 6-3A. The Dalton Academy is set for an eight-team Region 7-A-D2 as the only member that does not play football.
Christian Heritage is currently part of a Region 7-A-D2 that contains 15 members, but only five, including Christian Heritage, play football.
