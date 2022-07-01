Angel Garcia’s freshman season with the Southeast Whitfield High School soccer team was cut short.
Garcia was a starter on a team with aspirations of winning the 2020 state championship, but after nine games, the soccer season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Garcia and the Raiders were upset to miss out on a chance at a state title, but he quickly adjusted his goals for the rest of his time at Southeast.
“I’ll never forget, when that season ended because of COVID-19, Angel told me ‘I’m going to leave with three rings,’” Hector Holguin, the Southeast head coach from 2018 to 2022, said. “So far he’s on track to do that.”
Garcia helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022. He closed out his junior season with an assist in a 2-1 win over Northwest Whitfield in the Class 4A state championship game in Macon in May to help Southeast to a second straight title.
Two out of three so far for Garcia, who is already thinking about that last one.
“That’s what I’m hoping for. I’m going for three state rings,” Garcia said. “I’m on track so far.”
For his role in locking down opposing teams, leading his own and helping the Raiders to the 2022 state title, Garcia has been named the 2022 Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Garcia’s stats in his junior season aren’t as gaudy as even some other members of his team. Forward Nathan Villanueva and midfielder Jerry Favela both racked up 20-plus goals and assists on the season.
Garcia put up five goals and five assists in a season that he spent mostly as a center back, anchoring a defense that tallied 10 shutouts. There is no Raider more important to Southeast’s success than Garcia, Holguin said.
“He’s been special from day one. He just shines on the field. He stands out. He’s a tall, lanky kid that can run and pass and shoot. But what makes him special that people don’t see is his leadership,” Holguin said. “Championship teams are made because of the leaders on the team. It really has nothing to do with the coaches sometimes.”
Holguin said, in a different role, Garcia could match the scoring statistics of some of his teammates. But Garcia wanted to play where he could help his team most.
“The stats can’t really show you what they can do on defense,” Holguin said. “He’s got the shutouts and people recognize that he’s a great defender, but you also see that, when he gets inside the territory of the opposing team, there’s a big threat he’s going to score on you. He’s one of those guys that can play anywhere. He can shut you down and then he can score a goal on you.”
That was evidenced when he changed positions early in the season.
He started off the year in his usual spot on the back line of the defense.
“We were struggling up top scoring some goals, so we put him at center mid,” Holguin said. “We needed him to play there, and he did, and he scored a few goals.”
“It was tough, because I stepped in to play midfield,” Garcia said. “It was new to me, but I did what I had to do for the team.”
Once Southeast’s most experienced defender, senior Asher Merida, went down with a season-ending injury, the offense had caught fire enough for Holguin to feel comfortable bumping Garcia back to the defense.
“When Asher got hurt, and I moved back to the defense, I knew we had to shut everyone down,” Garcia said.
Garcia was where opposing possessions went to die.
The rangy defender would cut off drives, step in front of passes and swipe steals. When he’d gain possession, a big leg allowed him to bomb passes to open teammates on the other side of midfield.
“We didn’t have any seniors starting on defense or in the goal, but Angel just gave us the confidence back there,” Holguin said.
Angel was a vocal and by-example leader for the Raiders all season, Holguin said, on the field and off. A calming and friendly presence in the hallways and locker rooms at Southeast would give way to a fierce competitor who directed and encouraged his teammates.
Garcia’s scoring numbers were small, compared to those talented teammates, but his scores always came in meaningful moments.
“It seemed like he would always have the goal or have the assist when we needed it most,” Holguin said. “That’s what made him a great captain and a great leader.”
One of those times when Southeast needed Garcia most was in a March game at Dalton.
The Raiders trailed 3-1 with under two minutes to play. Villanueva got a goal to cut the deficit with 1:14 to play, and then a Dalton foul left Southeast with a free kick from some 30 yards away with 18 seconds left.
Garcia, as he usually did for the Raiders, stepped up to take the free kick.
He lasered it into the corner of the net, sending the Southeast sideline into a frenzy and snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat.
“In those situations, I guess I’m pretty confident. I just know that I have to do what I have to do for my team,” Garcia said. “So far, on varsity, I hadn’t lost a game against Dalton yet. It was a big moment, so I really didn’t want to lose to them.”
Garcia’s got two of those three rings he forecasted in 2020, and he’s got a chance to get the last in his senior season.
He’ll have to do it without Holguin, who left the job after the season to spend more time with family. Holguin believes in his old team though. Certainly as long as Garcia is in the mix.
“Sometimes I can’t believe that he has another year to play in high school,” Holguin said.
Under new head coach Miguel Garcia, the defender will aim for that third ring in 2023.
“I just want to keep getting better. We want to stay strong as a family,” Garcia said. “With a new coach and everything, we know it will be just a little bit different, but we’re going to keep going and try to win another state championship.”
