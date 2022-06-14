Mark Lentych’s life is steeped in the maroon and white of Southeast Whitfield High School.
He played football for the Raiders and met his wife, Suzanne, at Southeast before his 1985 graduation.
Years later, he returned to the school as an assistant principal and then athletics director, overseeing his alma mater’s athletics programs as his three kids walked the same halls he once did.
That connection to Southeast didn’t make his recent decision very easy, Lentych said.
Lentych is retiring after 10 years as Southeast Whitfield’s athletics director.
“I had a really hard time getting through it telling the faculty that I was leaving,” Lentych said. “It’s been a huge part of my life as a kid and then as an administrator and professional. Southeast will always be a part of who I am.”
Sean Gray, the Raiders’ former head football coach and current assistant principal, will take over the role.
“I know he is going to do a phenomenal job,” Lentych said. “He cares about this place as much as I do.”
Lentych took charge of Raider athletics just over a decade ago. After a couple of years as an assistant principal at Southeast, Lentych was named athletics director in June 2012 after Scott Ramsey left the position after eight years in the role.
Lentych served in the Army after graduating from Southeast before attending Kennesaw State University. He taught and coached at Dalton Middle, Westside Middle and Northwest Whitfield before returning to Southeast.
“That was really exciting for me to have the opportunity to come to my alma mater,” Lentych said.
In a decade of athletics, Lentych has overseen several coaching hires, region championships and even the first three team sports state championships in the school’s history.
In 2017, the boys soccer team became the first team at the school to win a state championship in a team sport since the school opened in 1975. The Raiders added two more state championships in boys soccer in 2021 and 2022.
“Those were moments that I’ll never forget,” Lentych said.
Lentych oversaw a run by Southeast volleyball to the Final Four, an upgrade in athletics facilities, and the deepest run in the state playoffs for the girls program this past season.
Under Lentych and Gray, the Raider football team finished with a winning season at 6-5 in 2014 for the first time in 30 years.
When the Raiders went 7-3 during the 2017 regular season — the senior football season for Lentych’s son, Kade — that was the first time Southeast had matched that record since Lentych’s own senior football year in 1984.
Also something Lentych holds dear about his time at Southeast: Getting to work so closely with his family.
Lentych’s oldest daughter, Meghan, graduated from Southeast and returned to work as the school’s competitive cheer coach. At the same time, Lentych’s middle and youngest child — Kade and McKenna — were playing sports at the school too.
“At one point, my whole family was involved here at Southeast athletics. I have a lot of great memories here at Southeast, but none of that would be possible without the support of my family,” Lentych said. “I lived here. I rarely got home before dark. That’s all because of the support of my family.”
While Lentych’s biological kids came through Southeast, he also counts several more kids as part of his extended family — the Southeast athletes he presided over.
“I’m going to miss, more than anything, just being on the sidelines for the games with the kids,” Lentych said. “We had a lot of folks here who cared about the school a lot because they were from here. I’m just proud to have been a part of it.”
