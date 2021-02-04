Lester makes it official, inks letter of intent to play at Georgia Southern

For former Christian Heritage School football standout Evan Lester, Wednesday brought a sense of relief.
Lester, in a ceremony that celebrated five college-bound Christian Heritage football players, officially signed to play at Georgia Southern. He committed last month to the Statesboro school over 17 other schools, and he honored that commitment on national signing day Wednesday.
"It's more just a relief than anything," Lester said after the ceremony Wednesday. "It's just been a long process, and I'm excited that it's official. It's good to know where you're going, and I'm happy with my decision."
Lester, who was a two-way standout at Christian Heritage and earned the Daily Citizen-News All-Area Player of the Year Award, expects to play tight end at Georgia Southern.
That long process was different for Lester, as it was for many signees around the country on Wednesday.
"COVID-19 was part of Evan's journey," said Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag. "He didn't get to wake up on a Saturday and go visit a school."
The NCAA did not allow official, in-person recruiting visits due to the virus.
However, Lester visited the campus as a junior.
Lester received plenty of offers, but Poag said Georgia Southern and Georgia State, both rivals that play in the Sun Belt Conference, were the two finalists.
"That was a hard conversation telling Georgia State no, but they know how it is," Poag said.
Lester led Christian Heritage to the school's first region title in 2020, with Lester piling up 51 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns and 205 rushing yards and one touchdown. From his safety spot on defense, Lester tallied 48 tackles and an interception. The Lions finished 10-2.
Lester is the first Division I football signee in Christian Heritage history. The Lions have competed in Georgia High School Association football since 2012.
"Evan's been the face of our program for four years now," Poag said.
Lester plans to arrive on Georgia Southern's campus this summer, but he's happy to still be sticking around for a few more months.
"I'm ready to go down there, but looking forward to enjoying the rest of my senior year," he said.
